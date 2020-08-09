Kildorrery state championship credentials in defeat of Argideen Rangers

Peter O’Brien hit 1-10 for Kildorrery
Peter O'Brien, Kildorrery
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 17:12 PM
John O'Shea

Cork IAHC: Kildorrery 1-21 Argideen Rangers 1-10 

Kildorrery recorded a comprehensive 11-point victory over Argideen Rangers in this Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC encounter at Donoughmore on Sunday afternoon.

It was Kildorrery who opened the scoring account with Peter O’Brien accurately slotting over some well-taken frees.

Argideen responded in kind through what was a fine Eoin Lawton score and a free from John Michael O’Callaghan.

However, the next five scores in succession were to come courtesy of the men from Kildorrery. O’Brien added to his total with further points and a goal from a long-range free which evaded the grasp of everyone and managed to end up in the back of the net. That turned out to be a pivotal turning point in the contest.

The second half saw Kildorrery keep the scoreboard ticking over, continuing as they had done in the opening 30 minutes of play, with James Keating, Finbarr Stapleton, James McEniry, and William Fouhy all getting points to make it 1-14 to 0-8 after 41 minutes.

O’Callaghan slotted over an Argideen score but there was no sign of Kildorrery letting up, with the likes of Stapleton and O’Brien chipping in with further scores.

Although Argideen were to successfully convert a penalty through O’Callaghan, it was only a consolation.

At this juncture, Kildorrery look poised to be one of the leading contenders in this championship in 2020.

Scorers for Kildorrery: P O’Brien (1-10, 1-7 frees), F Stapleton (0-3), J McEniry (0-2), D Kelly, A O’Brien, J Keating, W Fouhy, C O’Baoill, J O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan (1-9, 0-8 frees, 1-0 pen), E Lawton (0-1). 

Kildorrery: I Butler; S Kelly, S Fitzgerald, C O’Baoill; J O’Gorman, D Kent, R McEniry; R Hurley, J Keating; J O’Sullivan, P O’Brien, F Stapleton; D Kelly, A O’Brien, J McEniry.

Subs: W Fouhy for Hurley (27), Tom Monaghan for Richie McEniry (ht), C Harrington for A O’Brien (45), E O'Connor for Kent (54). 

Argideen Rangers: D Harrington; D Hurley, J Murphy, D Holland; J Lawton, P Butler, B Fleming; S Maxwell, C O’Donovan; E Lawton, O Dowling, JM O’Callaghan; C Smith, D O’Donovan, M O’Callaghan.

Subs: P Burke for Holland (34), J Sheahan for Dowling (37), C O’Brien for Lawton (45), G Crowley for Hennessy (52).

Referee: Liam Barry (Ballincollig).

