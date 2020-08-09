Matthew Bradley's brilliance proves pivotal for Aghabullogue

Glen Rovers had a goal from Ryan McGuckin coming down the final stretch but all the while Aghabullogue were landing point after point
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 16:37 PM
Andrew Horgan, Blarney

Cork IAHC: Aghabullogue 0-21 Glen Rovers 1-15

Aghabullogue made it two wins from two in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship Group C as they beat a spirited Glen Rovers 0-21 to 1-15 in Blarney on Sunday.

A superb display from Matthew Bradley, which saw him claim almost half his team’s total, was pivotal to helping the Muskerry side secure the win that leaves them within touching distance of the knockout round.

The Glen started on the front foot and three points from corner forward Evan O’Connell had them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead by the 13th minute. They increased that advantage moments later thanks to a superb effort from Glen Kennefick but there was soon confusion and fury from the Glen line.

They thought the referee had called the shot as a wide when he was, in fact, signalling for a much-needed water break.

O’Connell remained cool and three more scores helped his side lead 0-10 to 0-4 in the closing stages of the first half.

But their opponents soon grabbed control of proceedings with Bradley taking over the free-taking duties from Shane Tarrant. They added three points without reply before the interval and with Bradley to the fore.

Aghabullogue had three more on the restart with the sole replay coming from O’Connell. The Glen had a goal from Ryan McGuckin coming down the final stretch but all the while Aghabullogue were landing point after point - thanks chiefly to Bradley and sub Luke Casey - to claim an invaluable win.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: M Bradley (0-10, 6f), S Tarrant (0-4, 3f), D Dineen (0-3), I Barry-Murphy (0-2), B Casey and N Barry-Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E O’Connell (0-11, 7f), R McGuckin (1-0), G Kennefick, D Browne, M Dooley and S Busteed (0-1 each).

AGHABULLOGUE: F Foley; C Feury, A Barry-Murphy, M Dennehy; D Quinlan, N Barry-Murphy, S O’Connell; S Feury, D Dineen; B Casey, M Bradley, S Tarrant; J Buckley, P Twomey, I Barry-Murphy.

Subs: L Casey for J Buckley (38).

GLEN ROVERS: C McCarthy; D Morris, K McCarthy-Coade, G Moylan; C O’Sullivan, D Moylan, C McGuckin; G Kennefick, G Mulcahy; D Browne, C O’Brien, M Dooley; E O’Connell, P Virgo, S Busteed.

Subs: R McGuckin for C O’Brien (36), K McCarthy for G Mulcahy (43), B Phelan for S Busteed (47), D Milner for D Browne (52), D Dunlea for G Moylan (54).

Referee: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).

