St Finbarr's knocked out by dominant Na Piarsaigh

Cork Premier SHC: Na Piarsaigh 2-23 St Finbarr’s 0-17

2019 county semi-finalists St Finbarr’s are out of this season’s Cork Premier SHC, today’s 12-point defeat - their second in Group C - meaning they cannot now reach the knockout stages.

No more than their 14-point hammering at the hands of Glen Rovers last weekend, the Barrs were again off the pace here.

They never once led and bar the opening two minutes, they never stood on level terms with their opponents.

Victory for Na Piarsaigh moves them onto three points and into second place in Group C. The only way they can be overtaken by Carrigtwohill in the race for the knockout stages is if Na Parsaigh lose to the Glen next time out, Carrigtwohill beat the Barrs, and there is a scoring difference swing of 15 points in favour of Carrigtwohill. Their scoring difference currently stands at -2, Na Piarsaigh’s is +12.

Na Piarsaigh led 1-12 to 0-11 at the break, the Barrs hitting six of the final eight points of the opening period to halve what was an eight-point difference after 24 minutes.

The impressive Brian Hayes, who finished the half with four from play, was among the Barrs contributors as they made inroads into Na Piarsaigh’s sizable and fully-merited advantage. The three Cahalane brothers were also on the mark as half-time approached, Conor and Damien slotting frees, with Jack finding the target from play.

It was a totally different story early on as Na Piarsaigh, full of fire and intent, thundered into proceedings and were 1-6 to 0-3 ahead at the end of the first quarter.

Shane Forde supplied their goal two minutes in and he was desperately unlucky not to register a second when his shot was cleared off the line by Barrs' corner-back Cian Walsh.

They finished the half with seven different point scorers. This included a brace from the lively Padraig Guest and a long-range missile from Christopher Joyce.

Na Piarsaigh pounced for another early goal at the beginning of the second half, Shane Forde kicking to the net a Daire Connery free which landed into the danger area.

From there, there was no road back for the Barrs. Na Piarsaigh piled on the misery with points from the likes of Evan Sheehan, Daire Connery, and sub Craig Hanifin who finished with three.

At the other end, their ‘keeper Luke Donovan was excellent in repelling a whole host of goal chances for the Barrs.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E Sheehan (0-9, 7 frees); S Forde (2-2); D Connery (1 ‘65, 1 free), C Hanifin (0-3 each); P Guest (0-2); K Moynihan, C Joyce, C Hanifin, D Gunning (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Hayes (0-6); C Cahalane (0-5 frees); C Barrett, J Cahalane (0-2 each); D Cahlane (free), E Twomey (0-1 each).

NA PIARSAIGH: L Donovan; Anthony Dennehy, Adam Dennehy, K Power; G Joyce, C Joyce, captain, D Connery; K Forde, K Buckley; S Forde, Eoin Sheehan, K Moynihan; Evan Sheehan, D Gunning, P Guest.

Subs: C Hanifin for Eoin Sheehan (23, inj); G Healy for Buckley (50); E Hanifin for Gunning (60, inj).

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; C Walsh, J Burns, O Murphy; G O'Connor, E Keane, C Barrett; B Hennessy, E Twomey; E Finn, D Cahalane, C Cahalane; S Sherlock, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: R O’Mahony for Walsh (36); J O’Kelly for Sherlock (41).

Referee: D Copps.