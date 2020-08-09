Ballincollig re-ignite championship charge and extinguish Valley Rovers' hopes

Cork Premier IHC: Ballincollig 2-16 Valley Rovers 0-15

Ballincollig are still in contention in this summer's Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC after a fine victory in resplendent Cloughduv over Valley Rovers, who now bow out.

Having been defeated by Watergrasshill on the opening weekend, the victors will now take on Ballinhassig later this month for a spot in the knockout stages of the competition. Valleys started brightly here but never exerted control and can't now qualify when they meet the Hill.

Danny Dwyer's charges were the better side in general, thanks to a rock-solid defensive unit and the midfield energy of JP Murphy and Robbie Bourke, while they timed their goals to perfection. A Conor O'Leary run yielded a green flag for Gearóid O'Donghue soon after half-time, while Dave Bowen pounced just before the second-half water break.

Ballincollig had to withstand a barrage of shots from a dogged Valley Rovers late on, with the crossbar, goalkeeper James Linehan, and full-back Liam Jennings coming to rescue, as the Innishannon outfit chased goals.

Ultimately, lively attacker Seán Walsh had the final say, as the Village outscored Valleys 0-3 to 0-1 in the last quarter to prevail.

They could even survive a second yellow and the dismissal of the influential Bourke, whose passing range provided a plethora of assists.

Valleys actually played their best stuff in between the Ballincollig goals. Veteran Kevin Canty added heft and purpose to the attack, William Hurley and Chris O'Leary were getting on plenty of possession, and John Cottrell clipped over two points, as they outscored their opponents 0-7 to 0-3.

Yet Bowen's goal, which the excellent Cian Dorgan made sure of as it crossed the line, was a killer blow, undoing their efforts and leaving them 2-13 to 0-14 in arrears.

Ballincollig were able to batten down the hatches and play on the counter, which suited the aggressive half-back line of Ciarán O'Sullivan, Barry Coleman, and Mark Prendergast. Corner-backs Ross O'Donovan and Shane Murphy were tenacious in the extreme.

Subs Eoin O'Reilly and Rory O'Sullivan added life to Valleys' attack but they were left to rue the first half when they had the wind, but trailed 0-9 to 0-7, having shot seven wides to Ballincollig's three.

Cormac Kilduff and Cork senior Chris O'Leary, with a few monster frees, had impressed but Ballincollig's work-rate was high, Dorgan's free-taking metronomic, and Fenton Denny arched a couple of good points from play. And they built on that in the second half.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-8 (0-6 f, 0-1 65), G O'Donoghue 1-1, D Bowen 1-0, S Walsh 0-3, F Denny 0-2, R Bourke, C O’Leary 0-1 each.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C O'Leary 0-5 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), J Cottrell 0-2, C Butler 0-2 (0-1 f), C Kilduff, J Lynch, K Canty, T O'Brien, C Desmond, A Kenneally 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan, L Jennings, S Murphy; C O'Sullivan, B Coleman, M Prendergast; JP Murphy (c), R Bourke; G O'Donoghue, D Bowen, C O’Leary; S Walsh, C Dorgan, F Denny.

Subs: P O'Neill for Bowen (50), P Cooney for Denny (53).

VALLEY ROVERS: D Looney; T O'Brien, D Lynch (c), E Delaney; M O'Leary, C O'Leary, W Hurley; N O'Donovan, C Kilduff; J Walsh, J Lynch, J Cottrell; A Kenneally, C Desmond, C Butler.

Subs: R O'Sullivan and K Canty for Lynch and O'Donovan (h-t), E O'Reilly for Kenneally (42), S O'Regan for Desmond (53).

Referee: N O'Neill (Midleton).