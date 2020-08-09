Relieved Youghal snap four-year losing streak

Cork Premier IHC: Youghal 3-16 Courcey Rovers 2-17

Courcey Rovers' Cork Premier IHC campaign is in danger of hitting the buffers following this two-point defeat at Ovens on Saturday evening.

Having lost to Carrigaline in their opener last week, Courcey Rovers face a huge task in their final game against Aghada.

Youghal were understandably delighted with this battling performance with their defence holding firm in the final minutes as the Ballinspittle side threw everything at them to rescue the game.

Ken Bulman, the Youghal manager, admitted: “We are very relieved, we have not won a game in three or four years and we knew we were under pressure coming up here. We were very disappointed last week to lose against Aghada and we had a very good week’s training. There is a lot of positivity there and it was reflected in the performance.

“In terms of work rate, everything we did wrong last week, we have done right this week, so we are really pleased with it.

“It was a great start and goals win games at the end of the day and we have not been scoring a lot of goals recently. So to get three goals today was great. You would win most games with 3-16 so you can see the relief in the lads' faces. It is four years since we won a game.”

The sides were level twice in the opening quarter with Bill Cooper slotting over three points for Youghal and Ritchie Sweetnam and Stephen Nyhan replying for Courceys.

Then, a shot from Brett Moloney came back off the upright and Andrew Joyce flicked the rebound into the Courcey Rovers net.

Cooper raced through the Ballinspittle defence in response but Stephen Nyhan blocked his effort.

Cooper had the ball in the net minutes later after a great run by Moloney to give his side a five-point lead.

Courcey’s kept in touch with some fine points before Sweetnam netted just before half time to leave Youghal 2-9 to 1-11 ahead.

Both sides exchanged points before a solo run from Aidan O’Donovan setup Tadgh O’Sullivan for a Courcey goal to put them ahead by two points midway through the half.

Over the next ten minutes, Youghal outscored the Carrigdhoun side by 1-3 to 0-1 with substitute Rory McMahon finding the net after being set up by Cooper.

Courcey Rovers tried gamely to revive their challenge in the final minutes but a resolute Youghal defence held firm to record a much-needed boost. They meet Carrigaline in the decisive final round of games.

Scorers for Youghal: B Cooper (1-3), A Joyce, R McMahon (1-0 each), J O’Mahony, P Kirk, B Moloney (2f) (0-3 each), O Dempsey, C O’Mahony (0-2 each).

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam (1-9, 8f), T O’Sullivan (1-2), S Nyhan (free), A O’Donovan (s/l), J O’Neill, M Collins, M O’Donovan, J McCarthy (0-1 each).

YOUGHAL: R Cunningham; J Cooper, C Spillane, M Farrell; R Walsh, A Frahill O’Connor, B O’Sullivan; N Roche, J O’Mahony; C O’Mahony, B Cooper, P Kirk; A Joyce, B Moloney, O Dempsey.

Subs: R McMahon for Dempsey (45), R Coady for Joyce (51).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, B Mulcahy; D Coughlan, F Lordan, J O’Neill; DJ Twomey, M Collins; A O’Donovan, O Crowley, M O’Donovan; R Sweetnam, R Nyhan, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: J McCarthy for M O’Donovan (40), T Collins for Twomey (52).

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).