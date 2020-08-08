Daniel Hogan seals it for four-goal Sarsfields against Douglas

Cork Premier SHC: Sarsfields 4-15 Douglas 1-22

A Daniel Hogan goal three minutes into second-half stoppages secured Sarsfields a second victory in Group A of the Cork Premier SHC.

Sars were hanging onto a one-point lead when substitute Hogan found the net in injury-time.

Liam Healy added the insurance point and while Alan Cadogan replied with a 65th-minute goal to cut the deficit to two, there was not time for Douglas to go in search of a second green flag.

This second win means Sars, who posted 15 wides during the hour-plus of hurling, are guaranteed a place in the knockout stages. Douglas play Midleton in round 3 at the end of the month in what is a winner-takes-all contest.

Sars led 2-11 to 0-12 at the break, Jack O’Connor and Liam Healy supplying their green flags. O’Connor’s goal arrived 10 minutes in, a superb individual score as he took on and beat three Douglas defenders before finding the net.

Douglas subsequently worked their way back in front through points from Shane Kingston (2), Conor Kingston, and Mark O’Connor.

James Sweeney, Aaron Myers, and Liam Healy edged Sars ahead once again and their lead jumped to five at the break as Healy goaled four minutes into first-half stoppages.

Douglas made much the brighter start to the second period, hitting four-in-a-row to leave just the minimum between the sides (2-11 to 0-16).

A 40th-minute Liam Healy free was Sars' first score of the second-half and following this was Jack O’Connor’s second goal to once again put the smallest bit of daylight between the sides, the scoreboard reading 3-12 to 0-16.

Douglas - led by Shane Kingston who finished with 0-12 beside his name - produced another four-in-a-row burst and while they thrice got back within one, crucially, they were not able to restore parity at any time in the second half.

Scorers for Sarsfields: L Healy (1-6, 0-4 frees); J O’Connor (2-1); J Sweeney (0-4); D Hogan (1-1); A Myers, D English, D Kearney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-12, 6 frees); A Cadogan (1-4); C Baldwin (0-2); C Kingston, E Dolan, M O’Connor, A O’Connell (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; W Kearney, C Leahy, C O'Sullivan; K Roche, D Kearney, E Murphy; P Leopold, D English; A Myers; L Healy, D Walsh; C Darcy, J Sweeney, J O’Connor.

Subs: C Russell for A O’Connell, C Lucey for D Ward (both 46); AWard for Dolan (55).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; B O'Neill, C Kingston, D Ward; E Cadogan, M Harrington, K O'Donovan; C Baldwin, S Moylan; E Dolan, S Kingston, M O'Connor; A Cadogan, S Donegan, A O'Connell.

Subs: D Hogan for D Walsh (HT); T Óg Murphy for Leopold (40); B Graham for Darcy (45).

Referee: S Stokes