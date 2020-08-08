Erin's Own reverse nine-point deficit to overcome Bishopstown

Erin’s Own 1-16 Bishopstown 1-14

Erin’s Own overturned a nine-point first-half deficit to get their Cork Premier SHC campaign back on track.

Behind by nine after 24 minutes and six adrift at the change of ends, it wasn’t until the 56th minute that Erin’s Own got back on level terms with their opponents.

The substitute pair of Alan Bowen and Cathal Lenihan subsequently shoved Martin Bowen’s side in front - 1-15 to 1-13 - as the clock spilled into the red and while Bishopstown midfielder Thomas Murray struck his fourth from play to narrow the gap to one, Erin’s Own corner-forward Ronan Twomey notched his second point of the afternoon to make sure of the win.

Having tasted defeat last weekend, this first victory for Erin’s Own puts them back in the hunt for a knockout berth in Group B. They play Newtownshandrum in their final group game, the men from North Cork not in Round 2 action until tomorrow.

For Bishopstown, this was cruel, cruel déjà vu. Having let slip an eight-point second-half lead against Newtownshandrum last weekend, they could not hold onto an even bigger advantage here. They were outscored 0-11 to 0-3 in the second-half.

There was a definite sense at the final whistle of Bishopstown having left this one after them.

Erin’s Own hit five-in-a-row at the beginning of the second-half to cut the gap to one, 1-11 to 1-10. They could even have had two goals during this period, Bishopstown goalkeeper Ken O’Halloran producing a double save to deny Maurice O’Carroll and Ronan Twomey in the same play, and later denying a rasping Twomey shot.

That said, Bishopstown were also left to rue a couple of goal chances as Shay Bowen was at full stretch to keep out efforts from James Scally and Thomas Murray. The placed ball was also a problem area for Bishopstown in the second-half as a number of frees and 65s were either driven wide or fell short.

Bishopstown led 1-11 to 1-5 at the break and while they were full value for their advantage, they may have felt they should have been further ahead such was the manner in which they dominated the opening half.

Consider, for example, that Erin’s Own went scoreless for an 18-minute period of the first-half and didn’t score from play for 27 minutes of the opening half. So, in that light, it would be fair to assume that Erin’s Own were probably glad to be only six in arrears at the interval.

They made the brighter start, Robbie O’Flynn on 14 seconds and two subsequent Eoghan Murphy frees propelling Martin Bowen’s side into a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage after eight minutes.

But Bishopstown took control thereafter, hitting 1-8 without reply between the 10th and 24th minute.

The ever accurate Pa Cronin threw over three frees, with midfielder Thomas Murray hitting three from play. Half-back Diarmuid Lester and corner-forward Conor Hegarty were also on the mark during their spell of supremacy.

The Bishopstown goal arrived on 10 minutes, Pa Cronin’s free from inside his own half travelling all the way to the net.

Ronan Twomey scrambled to the net an Erin’s Own goal on 28 minutes to revive their challenge and give them something to chase in the second-half.

And chase successfully they did.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-7, 0-5 fress, 0-2 ‘65s); R Twomey (1-2); A Bowen, C Lenihan (0-2 each); J O’Carroll, R O’Flynn, S Horgan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: P Cronin (1-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65); T Murray (0-4); C Hegarty (0-2); D Lester, J Scally, B Murray (0-1 each).

Erin’s Own: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, S Murphy; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, D Twomey; S Kelly, J O’Carroll; R O’Flynn, S Guilfoyle, K Murphy; E Murphy, M O’Carroll, R Twomey.

Subs: C Lenihan for Guilfoyle (26 mins); S Horgan for Kelly (27); A Bowen for J O’Carroll (47); C O’Callaghan for E Murphy (55); C O’Mahony for Cronin (57).

Bishopstown: K O’Halloran; E Byrne, B Murphy, S Murphy; D Lester, S O’Neill, J O’Sullivan; T Murray, B Murray; J Scally, P Cronin, S Lordan; C O’Driscoll, M Driscoll, C Hegarty.

Subs: C O’Hora for C O’Driscoll (52 mins); M Power for Lordan (58).

Referee: M Maher