Cathal McShane ruled out of Tyrone action for 2020

Tyrone’s injury woes have increased as Cathal McShane has confirmed he will play no more football this year.

Posting a photograph on Instagram of the heavily strapped left ankle he injured against Galway in the Allianz League Division 1 game in February and his right leg in a medical sock, the 24-year-old announced he was ruled out for the season.

“‘Behind every set back is an opportunity’,” he posted on the social media platform. “2020 has been [a] frustrating year for sure however always staying positive! I will be doing everything possible to make sure I come back stronger #nostoneunturned”.

The Owen Roes O’Neills clubman turned down an AFL contract with Adelaide Crows earlier this year to return and play for Tyrone only to suffer what was expected to be a season-ending setback in Tuam.

However, the coronavirus-delayed Championship offered hope the 2019 All-Star would be able to line out for Tyrone in their final Division 1 games against Donegal and Mayo before their all-or-nothing Ulster SFC quarter-final with Donegal on October 31 or November 1.

McShane’s difficulty is more bad news for Mickey Harte as he assesses hamstring injuries to Frank Burns, Pádraig Hampsey, and Ronan O’Neill in recent club games.