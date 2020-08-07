Irregular betting pattern forces suspension of the market on Kerry club game

Betting on a Kerry intermediate club championship group game has been suspended due to irregular betting patterns.

It is understood bookmakers withdrew the market for the Castleisland Desmonds-Laune Rangers Group 3 game set to take place in Castleisland on Saturday evening.

One betting company contacted by the Irish Examiner chose not to comment, although it was one of a number who had offered odds on the match earlier in the week but then removed the game from their website.

After winning their opening two games, Desmonds currently sit top of Group 3 one point ahead of the Killorglin side. Rathmore, who face pointless Ardfert in their final game also on Saturday evening, are on one point.

With the top two in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition, a draw for Desmonds and Rangers will see them into the knock-out stages and end Rathmore’s campaign.

Rathmore lost their 20-year senior status after being relegated last season.

In Group 1, An Ghaeltacht are in pole position to make the last eight after two wins and a point against John Mitchels will guarantee them a spot. Along with An Ghaeltacht and Mitchels, Beaufort are in the shake-up for the quarters and a win over bottom-placed St Mary’s will boost their chances.

In Group 2, Na Gaeil and Spa are already through having won their first two games against Currow and Glenflesk. In Group 4, Glenbeigh-Glencar top the table with a 100% return followed by Dromid Pearses and Milltown-Castlemaine who are both on two points.

At senior level, the winner of this evening’s Dr Crokes-Kenmare Shamrocks game will face either Dingle, Austin Stacks or Legion in the final. A win for Dingle against pointless Kilcummin should seal their spot. The relegation play-off is shaping up to be a clash between Kilcummin and Kerins O’Rahillys or Templenoe. The latter two face each other in Tralee on Saturday.