GPA provides support to 629 inter-county players in the first six months of 2020

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have provided support to 629 inter-county players in the first six months of this year.

According to the GPA, that figure is an 8% increase on the same period in 2019. Of the 629, 608 are current players while 21 are former inter-county footballers and hurlers.

That 608 number would roughly equate to 28% of the entire playing body who are part of their 2020 county panels.

Last week’s GPA annual report showed 1,448 players availed of the GPA’s support last year and that figure was up 31% on 2019.

GPA player development officer Ian Reeves commented: “The increase in these figures can be attributed to many factors but certainly the fact that players had more time to think about their personal and professional development during the Covid-19 lockdown has played a part.

“So too have the specific programmes developed by the GPA to support players during the crisis such as the Time 2 Thrive webinar series and the Mental Fitness and Wellbeing webinar series.”

Cork hurler Eoin Cadogan, who is a self-employed personal trainer working with the likes of Apple, and Limerick hurler Dan Morrissey are among those who have availed of the services to assess their careers.