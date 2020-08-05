Glen Rovers to appeal Downey’s red card

Glen Rovers have confirmed they are appealing the red card shown to Robert Downey during last Saturday’s Cork Premier SHC clash against St Finbarr’s.

Cork senior Downey received a straight red card from referee Cathal McAllister 24 minutes into the first-half following an off the ball altercation with St Finbarr’s centre-back Eoin Keane.

McAllister consulted his umpires at the Blackrock End of Páirc Uí Chaoimh before making the call to send off the Glen defender. That decision will be challenged by Glen Rovers officials when they go before the Cork GAA hearings committee this evening (Thursday).

The incident involving Downey and Keane was caught by RTÉ cameras during their live broadcast of the game and the Glen intend using camera footage to support their case that Downey should have his red card rescinded.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner after Saturday’s 14-point trouncing of rivals St Finbarr’s, Glen Rovers manager Richie Kelleher said he had not seen Downey’s challenge on Keane, but did remark that “word around the place is that it is very harsh”.

The Glen are back in action this Saturday, they take on 2019 county semi-finalists Carrigtwohill in Mayfield (2pm throw-in). A second win this weekend would secure the 2016 county champions a place in the knockout stages of the county championship.

It is highly unlikely that defender Stephen McDonnell will figure for the Glen this weekend as he continues to work his way back from injury. He was not part of the 24-man panel named for last Saturday’s win. Indeed, McDonnell hasn’t played a competitive fixture since last year’s county final defeat to Imokilly in mid-October.

“His groin was at him. He is nearly out of it now,” said Kelleher.

“We weren't going to risk him against the Barrs because if you risk him and he breaks down, well then his season is over. He has got to come back 100% because he has got to be right. We want him back, but we are not pushing him."

Kelleher said he was hopeful McDonnell may feature before the conclusion of the group stages on the final weekend of August.

“We hope to have him for the group matches. Stephen is experienced enough to call it himself. If he feels he is right, we'll play him. If he's not, we'll have to look elsewhere.”

A Key Pillar

Meanwhile, revitalising the camogie brand is a key pillar of the Camogie Association’s National Development Plan published yesterday.

The document sets out the association’s plan to develop the game over the next four years.

Among the 12 key goals outlined in the plan is the provision of appropriate playing facilities for all camogie players, an increase in the standard of camogie at club and inter-county level, an increase in the availability of skilled and qualified referees and coaches, and revitalising the camogie brand and identity.

On the latter objective, the plan noted: “Whilst identifying a strong affinity and commitment to the tradition and heritage of the Association, you told us that the game requires a refreshed identity with a strong brand that we can all be proud of.”

Other feedback received by top-brass when compiling the plan included the need to improve access to facilities for camogie clubs and county teams, as well as improving the management and administration of fixtures to create a better playing experience.

“Our National Development Plan is a vital strategy for the Association that will guide all that we do in the next four years at both a staff and volunteer level,” said Ard Stiúrthóir Sinéad McNulty.

Elsewhere, two county football championship games in Laois have been rescheduled because of a positive Covid-19 case in one of the involved clubs. This moving of fixtures represents one of the first instances of county championship games having to be postponed to a later date because of a positive test.

Park-Ratheniska and Timahoe – who play together in hurling and separately in football – shut down all activity on Monday after an adult hurler tested positive for Covid-19.

The intermediate football championship match between Timahoe and Crettyard, due to take place today, will now go ahead on Monday next, August 10. The junior championship clash of Park-Ratheniska and Castletown, originally scheduled for tomorrow (Friday), will now also be played on Monday.