Ballyboden ease past St Vincent’s in Dublin SFC action

Ballyboden St Enda’s took another progressive step towards securing their place in the quarter-finals of the Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship when accounting for St Vincent’s by 5-11 to 1-17 in their Group 3 encounter at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn on Wednesday night.

Having overcome Clontarf in Round 1, the holders raced out of the blocks through a brace of early goals from the influential Collie Basquel with St Vincent’s keeping on their tails through points from Tomás Quinn and Diarmuid Connolly.

Leading by 2-6 to 0-8 at the break, the Boden challenge wilted somewhat upon the resumption with Vinnies drawing level at 2-7 to 0-13 approaching the end of the third quarter.

However, the concession of two goals in quick succession seriously undermined their challenge as substitutes Simon Lambert and Donagh McCabe netted for the visitors.

A fifth goal arrived through another substitute in Tom Hayes and while Shane Carthy fired home a late consolation effort for the Marino outfit, it failed to spare his team from a six point defeat.

Across the city in Marley Park, St Jude’s led from start to finish in beating Ballinteer St John’s by 0-14 to 0-8.

The finalists from 2018 were far from their fluent best but still managed to lead by 0-5 to 0-1 by the end of the first quarter following points by Niall Coakley, Brian Coakley and Kevin McManamon.

However, they were indebted to goalkeeper Paul Copeland, in first-half added time as he repelled an Eoghan Joyce penalty, conceded after a needless foul on Joe Sweeney.

Leading by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break, St Jude’s pushed for home in the third quarter with Kieran Doherty and Brian Coakley on target and they saw out the final quarter in relative comfort despite some late St John’s pressure.

In Martin Savage Park, Hugh Kenny netted twice in the first-half as Kilmacud Crokes overcame St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh by 3-20 to 3-8.

Kenny’s strikes were augmented by another goal courtesy of Dara Mullin and while Sean Bugler replied with 1-4 for Plunkett’s, six Paul Mannion points and five from play by Shane Cunningham eased Kilmacud home with twelve points to spare.

SFC1 Group 1: Round Towers Lusk 1-10 Ballymun Kickhams 3-26; Skerries Harps 3-7 Thomas Davis 1-10.

SFC1 Group 2: Na Fianna 1-23 Lucan Sarsfields 1-12; Ballinteer St John’s 0-8 St Jude’s 0-14.

SFC1 Group 3: Clontarf 3-12 Whitehall Colmcille 0-15; St Vincent’s 1-17 Ballyboden St Enda’s 5-11.

SFC1 Group 4: Raheny 0-16 Castleknock 1-10; St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 3-8 Kilmacud Crokes 3-20.