Tipperary GAA chair's concern at house parties after games

Tipperary GAA chairman John Devane has acknowledged the problem of house parties after GAA games and claims it is down to a ‘certain element of people who think the rules don’t apply to them’.

The issue was raised at Tuesday night’s county board meeting, according to Tipp FM, with ‘anecdotal evidence’ presented of house parties occurring after games.

Devane said that the problem is ‘outside of the GAA’s control’ and noted pointedly that he isn’t attacking youngsters as the issue relates to people generally who aren’t observing Covid-19 protocols.

With the government already refusing to increase the 200-person limit at games, Devane told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that we ‘cannot afford to lower our guard’.

“It breaks everyone’s hearts to see games and nobody actually let go to games, it goes against everything we really stand for,” said Devane.

“Then on top of that is after games, or whatever is going on, that you have to behave yourself and don’t bring trouble on us.

“This is on a knife-edge nationwide, we cannot afford to lower our guard. Okay, there’s evidence of house parties, there’s evidence of other issues as well. It’s not just the young people, I hate saying it’s just the young people because I don’t think it is, I think it’s generally that there’s a certain element of people who think the rules don’t apply to them and I appeal to all of those, don’t do anything that could bring back this lockdown or bring back trouble for us.

“We have games going ahead, we want to continue doing that. It keeps everybody going, it lifts the spirits, it lifts morale and it gives people something to look forward to. Don’t do anything to jeopardise that.”