12 key goals in Camogie Association's development plan

Revitalising the camogie brand is a key pillar of the Camogie Association’s National Development Plan published today.

The document sets out the Association’s plan to develop the game over the next four years.

Among the 12 key goals outlined in the plan is the provision of appropriate playing facilities for all camogie players, an increase in the standard of camogie at club and inter-county level, an increase in the availability of skilled and qualified referees and coaches, and revitalising the camogie brand and identity.

On the latter objective, the plan noted: “Whilst identifying a strong affinity and commitment to the tradition and heritage of the Association, you told us that the game requires a refreshed identity with a strong brand that we can all be proud of.”

Other feedback received by top-brass when compiling the plan included the need to improve access to facilities for camogie clubs and county teams, as well as improving the management and administration of fixtures to create a better playing experience.

“Our National Development Plan is a vital strategy for the Association that will guide all that we do in the next four years at both a staff and volunteer level. We are an ambitious organisation and this plan will provide all of our stakeholders with clear guidance and direction to achieve even greater success and further the development of our wonderful game,” said ard stiúrthóir Sinéad McNulty.

Added president Kathleen Woods: “The Camogie Association has grown rapidly over the past 20 years and this is another milestone to guide us on that journey to reach even greater heights.”