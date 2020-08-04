Examiner Sport confirms another triple bill of Cork hurling championship action this weekend 

THE meeting of Premier SHC first-round winners, Douglas and Sars, headlines another triple treat of live Cork GAA championship action from Examiner Sport this weekend.

But there’s also a couple of mouth-watering duels in the Senior AHC grade being live-streamed on our website, in association with Co-Op Superstores, starting with Friday night’s eagerly-awaited meeting of contenders Fr. O’Neills and Bride Rovers at Páirc Ui Rinn.

And on Saturday the meeting of Round 1 winners Castlelyons and Blarney in Mourneabbey will be the first part of a hurling double-bill that concludes with the Douglas-Sars clash from the Premier grade at Pairc Ui Chaoimh (7.45pm).

All six teams began their campaigns last weekend with wins – so the second round is very much moving day in terms of booking a championship knockout spot.

Colm O’Connor and Mark Landers will provide commentary on the East Cork derby clash of Bride Rovers and beaten All-Ireland intermediate club finalists, Fr O’Neills.

Des Curran and Landers will be in Mourneabbey for the Castlelyons-Blarney Senior A tie on Saturday, with plenty of inter-county and fresh talent on show for the Cork senior management to be keeping an eye on – including former Cork minor skipper, Blarney’s Shane Barrett, so impressive against Inniscarra last weekend.

The pick of the weekend’s Premier SHC ties is Douglas and Sarsfields, with Colm O’Connor and Ger Cunningham, providing commentary from Cork GAA HQ. Douglas blew hot and cold before seeing off Ballyhea last Saturday while Sars were impressive in defeating Midleton in the so-called group of death.

Make sure to tune in on Friday and Saturday for live GAA championship action, free to view, on the Irish Examiner website.