Kildorrery edge Mayfield in dramatic shootout 

Cork IHC: Kildorrery 0-20 Mayfield 2-13

Kildorrery edged out Mayfield by a point in a thrilling Co-Op Superstores Cork IHC first round clash at Castlelyons on Sunday.

Freetaker David O'Neill led the way for the city side in the early exchanges and were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead after nine minutes. And they extended that lead soon after when Shane Duggan had the opening goal following a good delivery by Darren Hayes. O'Neill followed with two quickfire pointed frees as Mayfield led 1-6 to 0-2 by the 12th minute.

But Kildorrery settled somewhat and a run of scores from Peter O'Brien and Finbarr Stapleton had them just three behind (1-9 to 0-9) at the interval.

Kildorrery turned to their bench during the break and some shrewd moves were to prove crucial to deciding the outcome.

The introduction of Dylan Kent at midfield had an immediate impact with the new man winning a few frees which helped close the gap to just a point (1-9 to 0-11).

But all that hard work looked to be undone with the concession of a 36th-minute penalty which Darren Wyse slotted home.

Mayfield could not build on that score as points from PJ Keating and David Kelly had Kildorrey just one adrift entering the final quarter (2-9 to 0-14).

Mayfield then lost two players - Shane Kelly and David Malone - to yellow cards in separate incidents but were still 2-11 to 0-15 ahead with five minutes remaining. A Peter O'Brien 65 drew them level but once more freetaker O'Neill showed his talents and pushed the Seandun side two clear.

But Kildorrery kept coming throughout injury time and their perseverance was rewarded as late scores from Peter O'Brien, Eamonn O'Connor and Finbarr Stapleton saw then snatch an incredible win.

Scorers for Kildorrery: P O'Brien (0-10, 5f, 2'65s) F Stapleton (0-2), J McEniry (0-2), P J Keating (0-1), S Fitzgerald (0-1), D Kelly (0-1), J Keating (0-1), C Harrington (0-1), E O'Connor (0-1).

Scorers for Mayfield: D O'Neill (0-11f), S Duggan (1-0), D Wyse (1-0 pen). S O'Donovan (0-1), D Lucey (0-1).

KILDORRERY: I Butler; S Kelly, S Fitzgerald, R Hunter; J O'Gorman, M Walsh, R McEniry; C O'Baoill, J Keating; J O'Sullivan, F Stapleton, P O'Brien; D Kelly, A O'Brien, J McEniry.

Subs: D Kent for C O'Baoill, C Harrington for A O'Brien, P J Keating for J O'Sullivan, W Fouhy for R McEniry, E O'Connor for D Kelly.

MAYFIELD: D Wyse; P Condon, I Looney, S Crowley; D Hayes, R Lynch, D O'Gorman; M J Coffey, D O'Neill; S Kelly, D Malone, S O'Donovan; S Duggan, P Duggan, D Lucey.

Subs: J Curtin for M J Coffey, B Punch for R Lynch (blood) K Punch for D Lucey, R O'Sullivan for P Duggan.

Referee: Willie Wallace (Aghada)