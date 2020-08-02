14-man Douglas withstand Meelin barrage

Cork IAHC: Douglas 1-16 Meelin 0-16

Douglas grabbed a merited victory over a brave Meelin in an exciting conclusion to this Cork IAHC clash at Donoughmore on Sunday.

At crucial stages, the stickwork from the winners held up well to a competitive contest as they earned a seven-point advantage at the interval before Meelin improved considerably to display dogged resistance in a second-half comeback that came up short against a Douglas side finishing with 14 players.

Douglas owed their victory to a productive opening half. Assisted by the breeze, they worked patiently for the openings and when they arrived, they had the accuracy to exploit them. A number of factors surrounded the Douglas superiority, at the back, Seán Henry Squires and Colm Lucey formed a solid barrier, Diarmuid O’Mahony asserted himself in midfield, while clever movement in attack saw Richie Murphy, Brian Maher, and the outstanding Conor Russell get on the scoresheet.

Meelin improved and availed of welcome points to William Murphy and James Forrest. However, the play of Douglas remained more polished, confirmed by a sweeping move saw Mark Dolan provide the spadework for full-forward James Moylan to blast home and earn a decisive 1-10 to 0-6 advantage at the break.

Meelin threw down the gauntlet on the restart, settling into a solid routine, helped by the contributions of Murphy, Jack Curtin, Jason O’Callaghan, and Forrest.

Points by Forrest, Nicholas Linehan, and Curtin offered encouragement and though Douglas replied with a Russell point, their cause wasn’t helped by the second yellow card picked up by defender Shane O’Donoughue.

Meelin continued to hold the upper hand as their hard work and resilience bore a productive period. They produced the best hurling of the hour, winning many of the one-on-one battles, working the ball cleverly into scoring positions to earn frees for Forrest to convert and narrow the deficit 1-12 to 0-13.

At the water break, Douglas regrouped, and Richie Murphy and Russell landed all-important points for the city men to double their advantage. Still, Meelin remained within touching distance, Forrest and Liam Collins finding the target only for Douglas substitute Fiachra O Loinsigh to oblige with a telling point to confirm victory.

The action returns next weekend for both sides. For Meelin, it is a clash against Sarsfields, with Douglas encountering Éire Óg.

Scorers for Douglas: C Russell (0-7), R Murphy (0-4, 3 frees), J Moylan (1-0), B Maher (0-2), M Dolan, D O’Mahony, F O Loinsigh (0-1 each).

Meelin: J Forrest (0-11, 9 frees), W Murphy (0-2), N Linehan, J Curtin, L Collins (0-1 each).

DOUGLAS: A Cotter; S O’Donoughue, S Henry Squires, D Regan; I Lucey, C Lucey, D Murphy; D O’Mahony, B O’Connor; R Murphy, B Maher, M Dolan; L O’Keeffe, J Moylan, C Russell.

Subs: L Dineen for B O’Connor (40), F O Loinsigh for D Regan (50).

MEELIN: S M O’Sullivan; J O’Sullivan, M O’Keeffe, J Moynihan; B O’Sullivan, W Murphy, S Curtin; L Collins, J Curtin; J O’Callaghan, TJ Brosnan, N Linehan; W Murphy; J Walsh, John Forrest, James Forrest.

Subs: M O’Callaghan for J Moynihan (43), C Curtin for John Forrest (52).

Referee: L Barry (Ballincollig).