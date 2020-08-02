Galway SFC: Corofin's class remains the benchmark

Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien said that setting records is not what motivates his squad but there was a clear message at Pearse Stadium that they are again the team to beat in Galway this year as they trounced Oughterard by 7-17 to 0-11.

They haven’t lost a championship match since going down to Dr Crokes in the All-Ireland semi-final in February 2017, but O’Brien said that unbeaten run, now at a remarkable 36 games, is not something they focus on.

Neither does the quest for an eighth Galway title in a row, while their hopes of a fifth Connacht crown in succession and a fourth All-Ireland on the trot have already fallen foul of Covid-19.

“It’s not something we talk about but you can see the guys who came in today are pushing the lads all the time and it’s a cultural thing and something they buy into.

“The players are willing to learn all the time and try different things. They put pressure on each other and it’s easy for us to facilitate it and guide them,” said O’Brien.

This unique clash between the reigning All-Ireland senior and intermediate champions was always going to be an uphill battle for an Oughterard side back in the top flight for the first time in 18 years.

They badly needed Ronan Molloy and Enda Tierney to finish off good goal chances in the opening half when they had the wind, with Corofin then turning the screw when skipper Michael Lundy set up Dylan Wall and Mike Farragher for goals to lead by double scores at 2-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Darragh Silke, who finished with 1-7 from play, led the onslaught after the restart with Lundy finding the net before they pulled away with three goals in just over four minutes from Jason Leonard, Dylan Canney and Silke before sub Matthew Cooley became their 11th scorer when he hit their seventh in the closing stages.

Incredibly the winners landed 7-16 from play.

Meath footballer Oisin O’Brien, having transferred back to his native club Caherlistrane, produced a superb display as they produced the shock of the opening round when they defeated last year’s finalists Tuam Stars by 1-9 to 1-7.

Tuam, who drew with Corofin in the Galway final last year before going down by a goal in the replay, were expected to be too strong for their neighbours but they were held scoreless for the closing 20 minutes as Caherlistrane landed six points without reply.

Claregalway, with Donie Buckely part of the coaching team after his departure from Kerry, were pipped by Killannin by 0-11 to 0-10, while two goals from Donal Ó Cualáin in the final ten minutes saw Barna win their first championship match in six years when they edged out neighbours An Spidéal by 2-7 to 0-10.

Conor Bohan scored two goals as Maigh Cuilinn chalked up an impressive 3-12 to 1-6 win over Micheal Breathnachs, while Liam Costello was the hero for Milltown when he landed a winner to deny a strong finish by An Cheathru Rua to snatch a 0-10 to 1-6 win.

Robert Finnerty, son of manager Anthony, the former Mayo player, got the opening goal in the final quarter for Salthill/Knocknacarra as they scored a 3-13 to 0-10 over city neighbours St Michael’s, with strikes from Robert Walzer and John Maher completing the job in the dying moments.

Late points from Leo Donnell and Michael Daly helped Mountbellew/Moylough edge out Annaghdown, 1-7 to 0-8, in the final game of the round after Eoin Finnerty scored the only goal of the match just before the break.