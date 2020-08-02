Wexford SHC: Mark Fanning sends Glynn-Barntown into last eight

Wexford SHC: Mark Fanning sends Glynn-Barntown into last eight
File photo of Mark Fanning in action for Wexford. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 17:31 PM
Brendan Furlong

A Mark Fanning penalty edged Glynn-Barntown past Rathnure (1-19 to 1-16) and into the quarter-finals of the Wexford senior hurling championship.

The winners dominated the opening exchanges but a Ciaran O’Connor goal hauled Rathnure to within two points at the break (0-13 to 1-8) and his side drove on the restart and looked set for the spoils before Fanning scored the crucial goal.

Faythe Harriers showed the more clinical finishing power in a 1-14 to 0-11 victory over Fethard, securing their quarter-final spot, while the victory assured Ferns St Aidan’s of second spot with Fethard pointless from the campaign.

While Lee Chin continued to lead his side with eight points, it was a splendid goal from senior panelist Conal Clancy that set up the town side, who led 1-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

Oulart-the-Ballagh set out their quarter-final stall during a comfortable 3-14 to 1-13 win over a disappointing Cloughbawn. They led 3-7 to 1-5 at the interval thanks to goals from Peter Sutton (2) and Murtagh Doyle. Eanna Doyle netted for the losers.

With both Naomh Eanna and Shelmaliers already through to the knock-out stages, it was a question of playing for place, as the game turned into a real thriller with Naomh Eanna claiming the win 2-13 to 1-12.

Next weekend’s quarter-finals: St Martin’s (champions) v Glynn-Barntown, St Anne’s (Rathangan) v Oulart-the-Ballagh, Faythe Harriers v Shelmaliers, Naomh Eanna v Ferns St Aidan’s.

