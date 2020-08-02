Watch live: Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers meet in Cork Premier IHC derby

Join Des Curran and Ger Cunningham for coverage ahead of the 2pm throw-in
Valley Rovers' David Lynch under pressure from Richard Lombard of Ballinhassig in 2015. Valley Rovers beat their neighbours in that year's Cork Premier IHC semi-final, 1-14 to 0-15. Picture: Gerard Bonus
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 13:40 PM

The Irish Examiner's live coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Hurling Championships expands into the Premier Intermediate grade today for an eagerly-anticipated local derby.

Carrigdhoun neighbours Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers meet at Riverstick, with throw-in at 2pm.

Our coverage begins from 1.50pm, with commentator Des Curran joined by Ger Cunningham on analysis.

Here's our preview of today's game:

Group B: Valley Rovers v Ballinhassig, Riverstick, 2pm, (M Maher).

Former Waterford star Dave Bennett is coaching Valley Rovers, who will feature much of the football team that ran Nemo Rangers close last week. Cork panellist Chris O’Leary is integral along with Kevin Canty, Ballinhassig’s hand is strengthened by the returns of Donncha O’Donovan, Michael Collins, Richard Lombard and Michael Desmond.

Verdict: Ballinhassig.

You can also watch back yesterday evening's live game between Blackrock and Erins Own, and Friday's encounter between Midleton and Sarsfields here.

