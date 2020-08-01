Cork IAHC: Ryan Denny inspires Dungourney to opening round win

Dungourney 0-17 Argideen Rangers 0-13

Dungourney came out on top in this competitive and compelling Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship encounter.

During what was a tight and competitive opening to proceedings, it was Argideen that slotted over the opening score of the game through John Michael O’Callaghan.

Dungourney were to get early points through well-taken efforts by Niall Motherway and Dylan Healy.

The contest continued to be eagerly contested as the opening half progressed, with scores continuing to be exchanged between the pair of teams.

O’Callaghan was to prove a potent scoring weapon for Argideen the longer play transpired, including well taken placed efforts.

Bill Ahern was proving to be equally as good from frees from a Dungourney point of view, with Stephen McCarthy also converting successfully.

O'Callaghan also got a late score for Argideen Rangers, as they trailed by a score to Dungourney at half time, 0-8 to 0-7 The Timoleague men levelled things up moments into the second half through a point from Sean Maxwell.

But Dungourney were to respond positively. They were to get well-taken points courtesy of Ryan Denny and Motherway.

Despite the pressure being put on them, Dungourney kept ahead heading into the closing stretch through pointed efforts by Denny, Ahern and Michael Leahy.

Argideen kept the outcome of this contest right up for grabs late on, with scores by Eoin Lawton and O’Callaghan keeping them in touch.

But Dungourney were to ensure it was they who came out on top in this one, with Denny getting a late well-taken point to secure the victory for his side.

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny (1 s/l) 0-5, B Ahern (4f) 0-4, M Leahy, N Motherway 0-2 each D Healy, Colm Griffin, Cormac Griffin, S McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Argideen Rangers: J M O’Callaghan (7f) 0-9, E Lawton 0-2, S Maxwell, B Hennessy 0-1 each.

DUNGOURNEY: S Casey; W McCarthy, B Forbes, K Rohan; B Ahern, J McCarthy, M Leahy; D Healy, J Griffin; Cormac Griffin, N Motherway, S Hegarty; Colm Griffin, N Flynn, S McCarthy.

Subs: R Denny for Hegarty (34), J Ahern for Flynn (39).

ARGIDEEN RANGERS: D Harrington; D Holland, J Murphy, D Hurley; J Lawton, P Butler, B Fleming; S Maxwell, C O’Donovan; O Dowling, E Lawton, J M O’Callaghan; C Smith, D O’Donovan, B Hennessy.

Subs: C O’Brien for O’Donovan (50), E Holland for Dowling (53), O’Donovan for Maxwell (59, inj).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).