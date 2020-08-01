Waterford SHC: Maurice Shanahan hits 2-17 as Lismore open campaign with win

It was the Maurice Shanahan show in Fraher Field this afternoon as the 2015 All Star shot 2-17 (14 frees, 1-3 from play and a penalty) to steer Lismore to their first win of the Waterford SHC.

A 59th minute penalty followed by a 63rd minute strike sealed a 2-22 to 0-20 victory over Fourmilewater. Big brother Dan came off the bench, at the age of 43, to line out in his 28th club campaign.

His best game in club colours? “It’s up there but it’s not about me,” said the hero of the hour.

“I have the easy job to put them over the bar. Today was a knockout game for Lismore to be honest. Now, next week is a knockout game. Dungarvan will die in their boots next weekend because if they don’t win, they’re out and if they beat us by enough, we could be out.

"We knew we had to be at a 100% today. In the first ten minutes, we were ring rusty but we grew into it, we grew into it big time. We worked like dogs and that was drilled into us.

"We played two challenge games and they didn’t go our way; we were beaten badly in both of them. Championship is what matters.”

Twelve Maurice Shanahan white flags left the winners 0-15 to 0-7 in front at the break.

Lismore extended that lead to 17-7 two minutes into the second period as they struck ten unanswered points (nine from Shanahan and one from centre back Iarlaith Daly). Goalkeeper Seanie Barry pulled off two big saves in the first quarter from Diarmuid Murphy and Tom Barron.

Fourmile fought back as points from Tholom Guiry, Aaron Ryan, Conor Gleeson, Diarmuid Murphy, Shane Ryan and Jamie Barron left them only three down entering the last seven minutes.

Big Dan made his presence felt as Maurice won a late penalty that he dispatched to the top corner of Stephen Ryan’s net.

Aaron Ryan responded with two placed balls to bring his total to nine. Maurice then plucked a high ball three minutes into injury time and buried it to the net.