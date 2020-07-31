Paul O'Connor's 67th-minute winner seals dramatic Kenmare victory over rivals Templenoe

Kerry Club SFC: Kenmare Shamrocks 3-6 Templenoe 1-11

When Cian Hallissey cut in from the left side to punch a point in the 66th minute that sent Templenoe two points clear, it appeared they were about to score a famous win over arch local rivals Kenmare Shamrocks in this hard-fought derby played in Templenoe.

But just when the home side appeared to have earned bragging rights for 2020, Kenmare Shamrocks launched one final assault on the Templenoe goal. Dara Crowley sent a high ball towards Sean O’Shea who had moved to full forward and he managed to get a fist to it. It appeared to strike the keeper's knee and in the goalmouth scramble that followed, Paul O’Connor somehow finished to net to break Templenoe hearts in the 67th minute.

When Kenmare Shamrocks retained possession from the kick out, referee Brendan Brosnan blew for full time and the visitors had got out of jail.

Kenmare Shamrocks made an explosive start to this local derby when they struck for two goals inside the opening 10 minutes.

The opener came from midfielder Kevin O’Sullivan who was spotted by Michael McCarthy, and when O’Sullivan ran onto the pass, he crashed the ball to the Templenoe net.

Worse was to follow for the home side a minute later when the other midfielder Fionán O’Sullivan raced through the middle and gave Mark Looney no chance with a low shot to corner of the net.

Then Templenoe had both John Spillane and Danny Cahalane sin binned within a two-minute spell and by the first water break, Kenmare led 2-2 to 0-2 with Killian Spillane kicking both points from frees.

But on the resumption Sean Sheehan and Gavin Crowley took over at midfield. Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Sullivan added points and in added time - after Kenmare’s Kevin O’Sullivan was black carded - Adrian Spillane finished a Gavin Crowley centre to the Kenmare net, and the visitors lead was cut to 2-3 to 1-4 at half-time.

Killian Spillane reduced the deficit to one on the resumption while Sean O’Shea was sin-binned a minute later. Killian Spillane added two more to give Templenoe the lead only for Paul O’Connor to level the contest in the 40th minute.

Sean O’Shea with his only score of the game restored Kenmare’s lead but Templenoe finished the stronger and points from Colin Crowley and Cian Hallissey had them two clear but then Paul O’Connor struck for a goal that secures Kenmare Shamrocks senior status and possibly a club final spot.

Scorers: Kenmare Shamrocks: P O’Connor (1-3, 2 frees, 1 mark), K O’Sullivan (1-1), F O’Sullivan (1-0), D Crowley and S O’Shea (0-1 each).

Templenoe: K Spillane (0-8, 4 frees, 1 mark), A Spillane (1-0), S O’Sullivan, C Crowley and C Hallissey (0-1 each).

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, J McCarthy, T O’Sullivan; S O’Sullivan, D O’Shea, M Crowley; K O’Sullivan, F O’Sullivan; S O’Brien, D McCarthy, T Cronin; M McCarthy, S O’Shea, P O’Connor.

Subs: T Murnane for J Crowley-Holland (32), M Murnane for S O’Sullivan (45), S O’Leary for M McCarthy (48).

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, J Spillane; G Crowley, D Cahalane, J Rice; Sean Sheehan, A Spillane; T Spillane, B Crowley, J Crowley- Holland; S O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C Crowley.

Subs: M Reilly for M Hallissey (11), C Hallissey for D Cahalane (35).

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk).