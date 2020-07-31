Watch live: Midleton and Sarsfields clash in Cork Premier SHC opener

Two of Cork’s powerhouse clubs, Sarsfields and Midleton, will light up Friday night for the Irish Examiner’s opening live-stream of this season’s Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship.

The opening round meeting of the sides at Páirc Uí Rinn kick-starts a brilliant weekend of hurling on Leeside with three games to be broadcast live – and free-to-view - on the Irish Examiner website.

Sars and Midleton have won four championships between them in the last decade and both will be desperate to get off to a winning start this time around in a group that also includes fancied Douglas and Ballyhea.

Join Colm O’Connor and Ger Cunningham for coverage from 7.10pm ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.

Here's our preview of tonight's game.

PSHC Group A: Midleton v Sars, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm (M Maher).

Midleton forward Garan Manley is ruled out with a hand injury. The 2018 county finalists have a notable new addition to their management team, former Cork hurler Ben O’Connor joining the East Cork side following his successful stint with Charleville. Sars, who came out on top in last year's county U21 championship, have plenty of talented youngsters in their set-up. Forwards Liam Healy and Jack O’Connor were the mainstays of that U21 side. The pair, despite their young age, are also key members of the club’s senior attack and will be looked to here to unsettle the Midleton rearguard.

Verdict: Midleton

You can also read Michael Moynihan's interview with Midleton coach Ben O'Connor here.

Come back tomorrow evening as Blackrock, jointly managed by Fergal Ryan and John Browne, will be looking to make amends for a disappointing 2019 campaign with an opening-round performance against Erins Own, managed again by Martin Bowen. The game, with a 5pm throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn, will be brought to viewers on Examiner Sport by Des Curran and Mark Landers.

And on Sunday afternoon, the Premier IHC local derby between Valley Rovers and Ballinhassig will be streamed live from Riverstick. The eagerly-awaited meeting of the two Carrigdhoun neighbours will be called by Des Curran and Ger Cunningham, with throw-in at 2pm.