Cork hurlers raise €74,184 for Marymount

The Cork senior hurling squad have been praised for raising €74,184 for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

The figure was reached thanks to a mammoth fundraising campaign in May when each member of the panel and management dedicated an hour over a lockdown weekend to perform individual solo runs.

The initiative was led by Robbie O’Flynn, whose mother works in Marymount.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Robbie and all of the team and management for their support for this fantastic achievement,” said Paula McGovern, Head of Fundraising at Marymount.

“Each year Marymount needs to raise €3.5 million. Like every other person, charity and organisation we have been badly affected by the Covid-19 crisis with all of our events and our annual campaigns cancelled. Robbie’s initiative has really helped both in raising much-needed funds for Marymount and also in showing how virtual campaigns can be really successful and encouraging other people and teams to organise their own virtual events for Marymount.”

As part of the campaign, Cork hurler Christopher Joyce delivered 10 ipads and phones to Marymount from Wisetek, the company where he works. The team and management also all gave individual jerseys and kits to raffle off to donors which have all been delivered to winners in recent weeks.