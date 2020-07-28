Shane O'Neill insists door remains open for Johnny Glynn return

Galway hurling manager Shane O’Neill says he is excited at the possibility of Johnny Glynn returning to play club hurling, but that he will have to prove his form before getting a recall to the inter-county scene.

Glynn’s club Ardrahan made a losing return to their senior B county championship at the weekend, but the powerful forward was not involved, despite being named on the squad, as his side lost out against Killimordaly.

Having recently transferred back to his native Ardrahan from New York, Glynn will have to undergo 14-day quarantine but he could be available for their second group game against Athenry.

Glynn hasn’t played for Galway since their defeat to Dublin in June 2019 and after assessing more than 55 players since he took charge in November, O’Neill wants to see some form from Glynn before he is recalled.

“Johnny is in a similar boat to everybody else. From a club point of view we’ll have a look and him out there ands see how they’re going,” said O’Neill.

“It might be a little bit more difficult for Johnny coming from New York and whether he can (play) with the travel and that kind of thing.

“But it was great to see that had transferred back, which shows he actually wants to play for his club in the championship. He had indicated that to me anyway when we spoke last February so hopefully he will get to play a few games.

“Again, like everybody else we can assess him then to see what kind of form he is in, if any.”

O’Neill and his coaching staff were busy at the weekend as they took in county championship games at Pearse Stadium and Athenry on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and after his late appointment to the job it is his first proper chance to assess the depth of talent at his disposal.

And according to the former Na Piarsaigh manager, he is holding off making a final decision on the make-up of his squad.

“We haven’t made that decision as to when we will finalise the squad. We just have to see with the original 36 how they are performing.

“We’ll have to see have we any injuries and then have a look at the other players that might be showing at club level.”