Joe Canning and nephew both sent off for Portumna

Sarsfields condemn Portumna to 16-point mauling
Joe Canning and nephew both sent off for Portumna
Portumna’s Joe Canning reacts after being yellow cardedPicture: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 17:39 PM
Declan Rooney

Joe Canning and his nephew Jack were both sent off as Portumna crashed to a 16-point defeat to Joseph Cooney’s Sarsfields in the Galway senior hurling championship.

The game was poised on a knife edge after the second water break, but Joe and Jack Canning were both shown straight red cards in the space of a minute for interfering with the helmet of an opponent, while Jeffrey Lawless struck two goals and Joseph Cooney also found the net to wrap up the win for the 2015 champions.

In the same group, champions St Thomas’ needed a miraculous second-half recovery to deny Castlegar victory as Conor Cooney’s added-time goal sealed a 2-23 to 3-18 win.

In Group 2 Tadhg Haran hit 1-10 for Liam Mellows, but it wasn’t enough to deny Turloughmore as Barry Callanan first-half goal set Turlough on their way.

Elsewhere, two late points from Conor Hanniffy and a Niall Burke goal gave Oranmore/Maree the honours as 15 Evan Niland points couldn’t stop Clarinbridge suffering a 1-17 to 0-19 loss.

In Friday’s opening group 1 game Tommy Larkins managed to fend off a comeback from 14-man Loughrea to register a 1-16 to 0-15 victory in Athenry, with Conor Gardiner’s goal a key score.

More in this section

Damien Cahalane celebrates at the final whistle 26/7/2020 Strong finish sees Castlehaven come out on top in West Cork derby
DENIS cill 1 Cill na Martra derby joy
Ballyea v Crusheen - Clare County Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 Brilliant Tony Kelly hits seven from play in Ballyea win

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices