Joe Canning and nephew both sent off for Portumna

Joe Canning and his nephew Jack were both sent off as Portumna crashed to a 16-point defeat to Joseph Cooney’s Sarsfields in the Galway senior hurling championship.

The game was poised on a knife edge after the second water break, but Joe and Jack Canning were both shown straight red cards in the space of a minute for interfering with the helmet of an opponent, while Jeffrey Lawless struck two goals and Joseph Cooney also found the net to wrap up the win for the 2015 champions.

In the same group, champions St Thomas’ needed a miraculous second-half recovery to deny Castlegar victory as Conor Cooney’s added-time goal sealed a 2-23 to 3-18 win.

In Group 2 Tadhg Haran hit 1-10 for Liam Mellows, but it wasn’t enough to deny Turloughmore as Barry Callanan first-half goal set Turlough on their way.

Elsewhere, two late points from Conor Hanniffy and a Niall Burke goal gave Oranmore/Maree the honours as 15 Evan Niland points couldn’t stop Clarinbridge suffering a 1-17 to 0-19 loss.

In Friday’s opening group 1 game Tommy Larkins managed to fend off a comeback from 14-man Loughrea to register a 1-16 to 0-15 victory in Athenry, with Conor Gardiner’s goal a key score.