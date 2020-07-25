Ciarán Sheehan fires Éire Óg past Bantry Blues

Bantry still showed enough potential to put it up to both Mallow and Kiskeam in their remaining group games
Éire Óg's Conor McGoldrick is tackled by Bantry Blues' Shane McSweeney during the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Ballingeary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 20:17 PM
Bob Lester

Cork SAFC Group B: Éire Óg 0-13 Bantry Blues 0-7 

The sweet left peg of Ciarán Sheehan was very much in evidence at beautiful Ballingeary on Saturday as the former Cork All-Ireland-winner fired over eight sublime points for Éire Óg to open their Cork SAFC Group B account with a merited victory over Bantry.

Sheehan’s tally only encorporated one from play, a real beauty in the fourth minute to cancel out Bantry’s opener from a Tim Foley free, but the rest were of vital importance including a 35-metre sideline peach well worth the admittance charge.

In fairness to Bantry, they improved massively in the second half with the introduction of Ruari Deane when trailing 0-8 to 0-4 and brought the deficit down to two points by the 39th minute but that’s as good as it got with the talents of centre-back John Cooper, Ciaran and Liam Sheehan, as well as a steady defence keeping Bantry at bay.

Credit too to Éire Óg goalkeeper Chris Kelly who made two wonderful saves, the first from Shane McSweeney late in the first half and another from Steve Coughlan early in the second half, just when Bantry were showing their teeth. Bantry still showed enough potential to put it up to both Mallow and Kiskeam in their remaining group games.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D. Goulding 0-8 (0-5, frees, 0-1 45, 0-1 sideline), E. O’Shea 0-2, B. Hurley, C. O’Callaghan, L. Sheehan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Bantry Blues: T. Foley 0-3 (frees), S. O’Leary, J. Casey, A. Coakley 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: C. Kelly; D. O’Herlihy, J. Mullins, C. McGoldrick; D. McCarthy, J. Cooper, D. Dinneen; J. Murphy, R. O’Toole; L. Sheehan, C. Sheehan, C. O’Callaghan; D. Goulding, E. O’Shea, B. Hurley.

BANTRY BLUES: M. Casey; C. O’Leary, R. O’Mahony, T. Cronin; E. Minihane, E. O’ Shea, S. Keebler’s; B. Foley, S. O’Leary; J. O’Neill, A. Coakley, D. Daly; T. Foley, S. McSweeney, S. Coughlan.

Subs: J. Casey for Keevers (inj 11mins), R. Deane for Minihane (ht).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).

