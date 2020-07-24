Watch live: Ballincollig and St Finbarr’s clash in Cork Premier SFC opener

The Irish Examiner's live streaming of the Cork County Championships starts with a bang tonight as two recent county champions clash.

Ballincollig and St Finbarr’s meet at Páirc Uí Rinn on the opening night of the Bon Secours Premier SFC Championship, a match-up between the 2014 and 2018 champions.

Colm O'Connor will provide commentary alongside Brian Cuthbert, with coverage beginning at 7.05pm including interviews from both camps.

Here's Eoghan Cormican's preview of the game.

Group A: St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn (J Bermingham), 7.30pm (Live on irishexaminer.com)

Ballincollig won their opening three games in the Kelleher Shield, unfortunately for them, that early-season momentum must feel like another lifetime ago now. For St Finbarr’s, Sam Ryan, after an injury-blighted 2019 season, will strengthen their defensive hand, while further forward, Cillian Myers Murray returns after recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s.

Come back tomorrow evening for live coverage of the intriguing south-side Premier SFC derby between Douglas and Bishopstown in Group C, which also contains Nemo Rangers.