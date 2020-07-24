Champions Patrickswell battle back from six down to beat Adare

A goal in either half from Aaron Gillane fired Patrickswell to victory
Champions Patrickswell battle back from six down to beat Adare
Aaron Gillane of Patrickswell in action at LIT Gaelic Grounds last night. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 11:50 AM

Limerick SHC: Patrickswell 3-23 Adare 0-26

Champions Patrickswell survived a stern test in the opening game of their Limerick SHC title defence last night.

In the opening game of the 2020 Limerick championship in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Ciarán Carey’s champions battled back from six points down to win by six.

A goal in either half from Aaron Gillane helped the men in blue and gold on their way to the win.

Gillane’s opening goal came in the fifth minute and while the sides were level on five occasions in the opening half, a strong finish to the period saw Adare ahead, 0-17 to 1-9 at the break.

Willie Griffin led the way for the men in red and black — a remarkable eight points from play for the corner forward.

Inter-county centre-back Declan Hannon was at centre-forward for Adare and he had four points scored as they led 0-20 to 1-11 early in the second half.

The Well needed to find a spark and it came with two goals inside four minutes as the game entered the final quarter.

All of a sudden they were 3-17 to 0-24 ahead but with just over 10 minutes still to play.

The champions displayed all their experience to hold off the strong Adare challenge and outscore their neighbours with seven of the final nine scores.

Among the 10 scorers for Patrickswell was teenager debutant Patrick Kirby with four points from play.

Scorers for Patrickswell: A Gillane (2-6, 2f), K O’Brien (1-2), P Kirby (0-4), J Kelleher (0-3, 1s), J Gillane & J Flynn (0-2) each, C Lynch, D Byrnes (f), T O’Brien, M Carmody (0-1) each.

Scorers for Adare: W Griffin (0-14, 6f), D Hannon (0-4), B O’Connor (0-2), J Sweeney, C McCarthy, M Connolly, J Fitzgibbon, R Connolly and F Costelloe (0-1) each.

PATRICKSWELL: B Murray; S O’Brien, N Foley, T Nolan; P Maher, D Byrnes, M Carmody;J Flynn, C Lynch; J Kelleher, J Gillane, T O’Brien; K O’Brien, A Gillane, P Kirby.

Sub: C Fitzgerald for Nolan (49).

ADARE: B Curtin; D Connolly, J Hannon, J Fitzgerald; J McSweeney, R Connolly, D O’Mahony; J Fitzgibbon, J Sweeney; S Connolly, D Hannon, C McCarthy; W Griffin, B O’Connor, M Connolly.

Subs: F Costello for McCarthy (49), C Sparling for S Connolly (55), E Costello for F Costello (63).

Referee: J Murphy.

More in this section

Barry OÕDriscoll and Sam Ryan 15/10/2017 Tonight's Cork GAA previews: Sam Ryan returns to strengthen St Finbarr's
Ballysaggart, Waterford v Creggan Kickhams, Antrim - AIB GAA Hurling All Ireland Junior Club Championship Final Ballysaggart playing senior hurling for the first time - 'There's no fear and there's no pressure' 
Cork Premier Senior Football Championship.jpg Micheál Aodh Martin relishing club ‘certainty’

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices