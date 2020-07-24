Champions Patrickswell battle back from six down to beat Adare

Limerick SHC: Patrickswell 3-23 Adare 0-26

Champions Patrickswell survived a stern test in the opening game of their Limerick SHC title defence last night.

In the opening game of the 2020 Limerick championship in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Ciarán Carey’s champions battled back from six points down to win by six.

A goal in either half from Aaron Gillane helped the men in blue and gold on their way to the win.

Gillane’s opening goal came in the fifth minute and while the sides were level on five occasions in the opening half, a strong finish to the period saw Adare ahead, 0-17 to 1-9 at the break.

Willie Griffin led the way for the men in red and black — a remarkable eight points from play for the corner forward.

Inter-county centre-back Declan Hannon was at centre-forward for Adare and he had four points scored as they led 0-20 to 1-11 early in the second half.

The Well needed to find a spark and it came with two goals inside four minutes as the game entered the final quarter.

All of a sudden they were 3-17 to 0-24 ahead but with just over 10 minutes still to play.

The champions displayed all their experience to hold off the strong Adare challenge and outscore their neighbours with seven of the final nine scores.

Among the 10 scorers for Patrickswell was teenager debutant Patrick Kirby with four points from play.

Scorers for Patrickswell: A Gillane (2-6, 2f), K O’Brien (1-2), P Kirby (0-4), J Kelleher (0-3, 1s), J Gillane & J Flynn (0-2) each, C Lynch, D Byrnes (f), T O’Brien, M Carmody (0-1) each.

Scorers for Adare: W Griffin (0-14, 6f), D Hannon (0-4), B O’Connor (0-2), J Sweeney, C McCarthy, M Connolly, J Fitzgibbon, R Connolly and F Costelloe (0-1) each.

PATRICKSWELL: B Murray; S O’Brien, N Foley, T Nolan; P Maher, D Byrnes, M Carmody;J Flynn, C Lynch; J Kelleher, J Gillane, T O’Brien; K O’Brien, A Gillane, P Kirby.

Sub: C Fitzgerald for Nolan (49).

ADARE: B Curtin; D Connolly, J Hannon, J Fitzgerald; J McSweeney, R Connolly, D O’Mahony; J Fitzgibbon, J Sweeney; S Connolly, D Hannon, C McCarthy; W Griffin, B O’Connor, M Connolly.

Subs: F Costello for McCarthy (49), C Sparling for S Connolly (55), E Costello for F Costello (63).

Referee: J Murphy.