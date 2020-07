All-Ireland Ladies Football final set for December 20 at Croke Park

The All-Ireland Ladies Football final has been scheduled for Croke Park on Sunday, December 20.

The senior showpiece, along with the intermediate decider, will take place on that date, five days before Christmas, although the junior final, traditionally held on the same day, will not be played at Croke Park due to limits on pitch usage.

It will be a busy few weeks for the Croke Park groundmen, with the two ladies football finals coming a day after the senior men's final, and a week after the hurling, camogie, and Joe McDonagh Cup finals.

The LGFA also revealed the senior and intermediate championships will throw-in on the weekend of October 31/ November 1.

The three group-stage games will be played off on three consecutive weekends, with All-Ireland champions Dublin getting their title defence underway against Donegal. The following weekend, Cork will face Kerry in Group 1.

The semi-finals are fixed for November 28/29.

The junior championship begins on October 24/25, with the final to be played on the weekend of December 5/6.

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

Round 1 – Kerry v Cavan – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Cork v Kerry – November 7/8

Round 3 – Cavan v Cork – November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 – Tipperary v Galway – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Monaghan v Tipperary - November 7/8

Round 3 – Galway v Monaghan – November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 – Dublin v Donegal – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Waterford v Dublin – November 7/8

Round 3 – Donegal v Waterford – November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 – Tyrone v Armagh – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Mayo v Tyrone – November 7/8

Round 3 – Armagh v Mayo – November 14/15

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – November 28/29

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

Round 1 – Wexford v Offaly – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Roscommon v Wexford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Offaly v Roscommon – November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 – Longford v Westmeath – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Louth v Longford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Westmeath v Louth – November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 – Meath v Down – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Leitrim v Meath – November 7/8

Round 3 – Down v Leitrim – November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 – Sligo v Laois; Kildare v Clare – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Sligo v Kildare; Clare v Laois – November 7/8

Round 3 – Clare v Sligo; Kildare v Laois – November 14/15

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – November 28/29

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

Round 1 – Wicklow v Carlow – October 24/25

Round 2 – Fermanagh v Wicklow – October 31/November 1

Round 3 – Carlow v Fermanagh – November 7/8

Group 2

Round 1 – Limerick v Derry - October 24/25

Round 2 – Antrim v Limerick – October 31/November 1

Round 3 – Derry v Antrim – November 7/8

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2 – November 21/22

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 1 – November 21/22

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – December 5/6