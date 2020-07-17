Wexford get project restart up and running

Eerie it was and eerie it was expected to be but white flags were raised and the club championship is off. Gaelic Games are officially back.

Little on the field of play in Chadwicks Wexford Park indicated anything untoward. Other than the water breaks and medics wearing masks, the aesthetic of this St Martin’s-Oulart-the-Ballagh championship game was the same as before.

Opposing players, so eager to get going after being sidelined for what was 129 days without a competitive game, could be forgiven for losing the run of themselves before throw-in and wishing each other the best of luck with handshakes, a no-no under the new Covid-19 match regulations.

Little in the behaviour of those in the stand suggested it either as the vast majority of those fortunate enough to gain admission chose not to wear face coverings.

That was noticeable but then it would be too considering there were so few of them, the spectators almost outnumbered by the participants.

Apart from advising against handshakes, the GAA had also recommended management teams be stationed on opposing sidelines but here the managers, former Wexford bosses Liam Dunne and John Meyler, shared the same whitewash.

On opening night, there was certain to be teething problems but Wexford GAA by and large pulled it off. Given the amount of signage, sanitisers and announcements, nobody could say they weren’t warned of the new normal or didn’t feel safe. Stewards and security were plentiful too.

As expected, defending champions St Martin’s won convincingly 5-19 to 3-16 leaving Oulart-the-Ballagh’s Dunne with plenty to ponder.

Sliotars are disinfected prior to the Wexford Senior Club Hurling Championship game between St. Martins and Oulart The BallaghPhoto: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The sparse crowd gave him food for thought too. The latest tallies shows Wexford has recorded 223 Covid-19 cases - “we have among the lowest number of cases in the country,” he said. That’s equates to 1% of the country’s total, only Carlow, Leitrim, Sligo, Waterford having lower numbers.

Yet the virus came knocking on the club’s door some time back. “When we got back in June, we abided by the rules because one of our players Peter Sutton, his aunt passed away from the coronavirus,” revealed Dunne. “When it was that close to us, we were going to do everything right.

“You’re asking a lot of club players to prepare properly in such a short space of time but I just think it’s great to be back playing games.

"Every club is in the same boat. Maybe not every club has abided by the rules but that’s their business. We did. Even when the club were allowed to open up the walkway around the pitch, they kept it closed.

“When we came back the club also the sanitisers there. We were using the cones to keep lads away from each other but obviously the closer we got to this game the more contact there was.

"If I had thrown in a bottle of Budweiser, I’d say it would have been hell to social distancing!”

It wasn’t until late last month that Meyler was allowed to travel to Wexford from his home in Cork. Not that he would be using that as an excuse - he had selectors Brendan Roche, Michael Kearney and Pat Frayne on the ground - nor any of the restrictions that he and managers have had to consider these last few weeks.

“We were lucky that the club chairman Cian Ó Lionain took control of that at a very early stage and put in procedures and regulations. He told us what was and wasn’t acceptable and that helped a lot.

“Physical training was difficult because you’re talking about contact and water bottles, which you take as a norm. You wouldn’t think twice about sweat, blood or spitting but fellas were clued in and the club were monitoring things all the time.

“We’ve all played challenge matches the last few weeks and players now are coming to training togged anyway and ready to go.

"I haven’t heard one ounce of complaint from anybody. It’s a bit like the old days when you were putting your boots on with the car door open. The players are not giving out, they just want to play.”

Looking around him in the sparsely populated covered and empty terraces, Kent admitted to feeling dejected. Before GAA president John Horan had called for the Government to ease the 200 limit earlier on Friday, Wexford had made overtures to the Department of An Taoiseach about the 500 figure being relaxed.

The news on Wednesday that the 200 figure would be in place until August 10 at the earliest was a kick in the guts.

“I’m disappointed for the people who can’t be here, the genuine supporters that go to all the games but aren’t affiliated to any team,” said Kent. “I mean that because they love their hurling and their football.

“We are in a stadium that can take 20,000 and we can only have 200. It just doesn’t add up. For all the work that has been put on our county secretary, it’s tough. We have had three-hour meetings over the last three weeks discussing the first day back.

“We have rewarded season ticket holders with first refusal to buy tickets. We thought that was only fair but there are a lot of people who should be here that aren’t. I’m relieved we’re starting our championship and with the murmurings out there about a repeat of the covid I’m happy that we’ll be able to get it finished.”

Security guard Gavin Nolan from South East Security wears a protective visor during the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1 match between Oulart the Ballagh and St Martin's Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It’s fitting that Wexford were first out of the blocks given how much they pioneered the return to play.

Before anyone else they were ruling out relegation to be fair to clubs who may be impacted by coronavirus concerns.

They had also look at using designated venues for larger games so that they could ensure safety protocols could be adhered to.

At the same time, they have received plenty of flak, much of it undue. Their hurling championship has been likened to a quickfire tournament, although 75% of teams will still be alive in the competition after two games.

A larger percentage of the Wexford senior hurling teams will be out with their club football sides next month. Allowing each code’s championship to flow with little or no interruption was key for Wexford and their model has been replicated in Waterford.

The senior hurling final is down for decision on August 30 but that may yet postponed if capacities aren’t lifted, Kent announced.

“As a county, we took a fair lot of criticism over the last five weeks. It was never out intention to blitz the championship. Like all good businesses, we planned for a six-week window, an eight-week window and a 10-week window.

“Unfortunately, people got the wrong end of the stick and thought we would have a six-week window, which was never the case.

"They thought we would give three weeks to each sport and have midweek games. We’re running a 10-week championship window and we will review the hurling championship after the quarter-final stage.

"If we aren’t allowed bigger crowds, we might delay the semi-finals and finals and start the football championship then.”

Neither manager had any quibble with the format. In fact, Meyler subscribes to it completely.

“Wexford have a simple structure across the two codes with 12 in each senior championship broken into two sixes. This year it’s broken into four groups of three so you’re getting two matches and if you don’t win two matches in a county championship then you really don’t deserve to be going into a quarter-final or the next stage of the competition whatever it is.

Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

“A lot of counties need to look at their structures and standardise them. Every county should be the same. Even with Cork in the last few years, I alway advocated playing Sunday after Sunday and stopping these five weeks of no matches.”

With Oulart-the-Ballagh in the midst of a rebuilding process, Dunne was delighted the county introduced quarter-finals when the GAA reacted to the accelerated phase four by giving the extra couple of weeks to the clubs.

“People were giving out with it being run off so quickly but I look at it as an opportunity for fellas to go and play a few games. The quarter-final gives a double chance of getting out of the group so to be fair to Derek Kent and the competitions control committee they have been very good in working with what they have.”

Scoring 3-16 against a team of St Martin’s might and having been level with them at the break, Dunne himself has a basis to work with in trying to reach the quarter-finals.

Although Shaun Murphy was sent off, Davy Fitzgerald will be pleased other county men - Jack O’Connor (2-9) and Jake Firman (3-2) - shoot the lights out. For us few neutrals in attendance, it was delightful to take in a game of hurling again, even better that it provided eight goals and 35 points.

With this first step, Project Restart is up and running.