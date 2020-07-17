Rochfortbridge win historic first Leinster title

Leinster PPS Senior “A” final: St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge 2-13 Naas CBS 0-15

History in more ways than one in Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore, this afternoon as St Joseph’s of Rochfortbridge won their first-ever Top Oil Leinster schools senior “A” football title, on the first afternoon of competitive action for Gaelic games since the lockdown.

There was no ring rust on show as a stunning solo goal from Devin Hill got them off to the best possible start after just 49 seconds, but champions Naas were back on level terms within five minutes.

Poor Rochfortbridge shooting meant they only led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the interval, having played with a significant wind, but both sides traded some sublime scores after half-time before the game swung decisively in favour of the Westmeath school at the start of the final quarter.

An inch-perfect penalty from Brandon Kelly and a second yellow card for centre-forward Alex Beirne were blows that Naas CBS couldn’t handle, and late points from Jack Torpey and Devin Hill sealed the win.

Scorers for St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge: B Kelly 1-3 (1-0 pen), D Hill 1-2, A Kelleghan & J Torpey 0-2 each, S Fleming (45), L Moran, J Gahan & R Keyes 0-1 each.

Scorers for Naas CBS: M McGovern 0-6 (0-5f), J Dalton 0-3, A Beirne, S Murphy & K Quinn 0-2 each.

ST JOSEPH’S, ROCHFORTBRIDGE: J Mulkerrins; K Ruzzell, C Daly, L Moran; M McCormack, J Gahan, C Daly; N Smullen, R Keyes; J Torpey, S Fleming, P Quinn; D Hill, A Kelleghan, B Kelly.

Subs: S Clark for Keyes (56), E Rigney for Ruzzell (57).

NAAS CBS: D Morrissey; M Maguire, C Boran, P Kelly; K Quinn, A Malone, P McDermott; E Archbold, D Costello; N Sweeney, A Beirne, S Morrissey; M McGovern, S Murphy, J Dalton.

Subs: F O’Sullivan for Kelly (41), S McLoughlin for Sweeney (46), N Aherne for Archbold (46)

Referee: P Coyle (Meath)