GAA to allow simultaneous streaming after agreement with RTÉ and TG4

Counties are now likely to live stream a far greater number of games than originally planned
Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 17:43 PM
Eoghan Cormican

The GAA has this afternoon informed county boards they can provide a live streaming service at the same time as RTÉ and TG4 are broadcasting a county championship fixture.

County boards had been told earlier this summer they could not live stream games at the same time as a national broadcast as to do so would dilute the rights holders’ coverage.

Today’s policy U-turn by the GAA comes in the wake of Wednesday’s Government decision to extend the 200-person limit for outdoor events to August 10.

The correspondence from Croke Park to county boards read: “In light of the current restrictions, we are pleased to confirm that discussions with our broadcaster partners in RTÉ and TG4 have led to a relaxation in regulations governing the simultaneous broadcast and streaming of club games until attendance figures are reviewed. We acknowledge their assistance in this regard.”

Had there not been a shift in position from Croke Park, counties would have been severely restricted as to when they could provide a live streaming service given TG4 is set to broadcast county championship games each Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, with RTÉ occupying the Saturday slot.

Today's decision means counties are likely to live stream a far greater number of games than originally planned.

Galway hurling chairman Paul Bellew was quoted in this newspaper yesterday calling on the GAA to allow counties live stream at the same time as RTÉ and TG4 were broadcasting a game.

“The policy really negates the number of games we can stream given peak times for matches clash with televised games. Wednesday's Government decision means the need for games to be live-streamed is greater,” he said.

