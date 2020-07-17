Pat Spillane: 'Let's ditch the one-size-fits-all approach'

Pat Spillane has called on the Government to “ditch the one-size-fits-all approach” to capping crowds attending GAA matches and outdoor events at 200.

His comments came after GAA President John Horan called on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to reconsider that decision at large venues where social distancing can still be observed

On Wednesday, Government and Medical chiefs announced that Phase Four of the Covid-19 roadmap has been pushed back until August 10 which means the GAA can only allow 200 — and not 500 — attend their games.

The decision is set to cost county boards millions of euros in lost gate receipts and promoted GAA President Horan to plead for a change of policy.

Horan told Morning Ireland: “We have stadia throughout the country which can cater from anything from 6,000 to 50,000 people and to say that you can only have 120 supporters put in...

“I think the volunteers in our organisation acted totally responsibly in this pandemic and I don’t think if we allowed them to increase the attendance from 200 to 500 that they would act irresponsibly.”

He said: “We have also encouraged everybody to wear face masks, so I think these figures are a bit severe on us as an organisation, and I openly call on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to go back and review those figures for us as an organisation.”

Those sentiments were backed by Spillane who called on officials to look at games on a case-by-case basis.

“Will someone beat sense into someone and say there is no problem having 500 people in these GAA stadiums? It’s not a health issue,” he told the RTÉ podcast.

“How can you have the situation where you can have 800 people in a shopping centre but you can’t have more than 200 people outside in the fresh air?

“Next Friday, the first round of the Kerry senior football championship is on. Templenoe play Dr Crokes in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

“It takes 45,000 people. At maximum, there will be 100 people dotted around the stadium. Holy God. With social distancing it could comfortably take 3,500/4,000.

“Let’s ditch the one-size-fits-all approach. Let’s look at it case-by-case. Have the GAA the stadia to fit 500 people socially distancing? Yes, they have.”