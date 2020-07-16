Crowd restriction will cost GAA's county boards millions

County boards will lose further millions of euro as a result of the Government’s decision to extend the 200-person limit for outdoor events to August 10.

As club championships get underway on Friday, treasurers are counting the cost of phase four of the reopening roadmap being paused.

Prior to the limit of 500 being pushed to August 10, county boards across the four provinces had been budgeting for approximately 80% decrease in gate receipts. However, that figure will have to be revised up in light of Wednesday’s decision.

Last year, the 32 counties took in over €10 million in championship gate receipts with Munster’s six accounting for over €3.5m of that. Galway accrued the highest figure with €1.248m followed by Cork with €788,164, Limerick €713,692, Clare €606,447, and Kerry €513,674.

While accepting the Government’s call to restrict outdoor events to 200 into next month, Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy has described it as “a disaster” and Limerick chair John Cregan admits it’s “a nightmare” as all the round games of their senior hurling championship could be played now effectively behind closed doors.

“I do think it’s important to try and keep going ahead with it as planned simply for the players," says Murphy. "They have put a lot of work put in and they need an outlet more than anything else. From a spectator point of view, it is hugely disappointing but from a player point of view, it is vital that we crack on.

“This year, we decided to give the home club the right to retain the takings and the county board would get the neutral venue gate. The difference between 200 and 500 is massive. Even if we charged a fiver, that’s €1,500. From a financial point of view, the extended restriction is a disaster, a real body-blow, there’s no doubt about that.

The 500 figure would have been restrictive as it was for the bigger club matches like Dr Crokes versus Austin Stacks. Even the 200 now will be stretched for the smaller club games."

Had capacities been set at 500 for Limerick’s senior club championship, which begins next Thursday, they would have sold out. “It’s a nightmare,” concedes Cregan, a Fianna Fáil TD from 2002 to ‘11. “The limit of 200 for the U21 games this weekend was difficult but it was manageable.

“We were all set to go for the capacity to increase for 500 with the senior hurling championship next week and the possibility that the number could increase again to a higher percentage of the venue’s usual capacity but this is now making it very difficult to have any spectators. You take all the participants and those working or volunteering at the game from the 200 and you’re down to very small figures.

“It might sound like a little difference, 500 and 200, but it’s a big difference as far as I’m concerned. 500 would be a big help to us. There are obvious serious financial implications as well. We’d be hugely dependent on the income from our championships to keep the show on the road. While that would have been considerably diminished, it would have helped.”

Cregan confirmed some consideration has been given to postponing games until after August 10 in the hope that the capacity figure will increase. But as things stand, next week’s first round SHC games will go ahead as scheduled as it would otherwise be unfair on clubs who have been preparing for them.

Also, postponed dates would put more pressure on the championship schedule. Limerick’s SHC final is down for September 20 and the senior football decider on October 4. Then there is no guarantee that the limit of 200 people will be lifted.

“It might seem a good option to wait until after August 10 but clubs are preparing with next week in mind,” Cregan remarks, “and pushing the competitions back would be hugely dependent on what leeway you would be given by Croke Park.”

Both Limerick and Kerry will be streaming games but Murphy is not sure they will be able to recoup a significant amount by doing so. Cregan sees it as a compromise.

“Streaming will give patrons the opportunity to see a game at least. It’s not the same as going to a game for so many of those avid supporters but it’s a chance to look at it.

At all times, we have to ensure safety and responsibility in our grounds but it’s becoming very difficult to organise games."

Meanwhile, GAA stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna has revealed the capacity of Croke Park with the two metre social distancing restriction is currently 7,000.

“At two metres distancing we are probably at around 7,000 capacity within the stadium. That is very, very small really,” he told RTÉ. “At one metre we are probably at around 22,000 and if we are allowed a degree of brush off – by which I mean people walking by each other in the same row – we could probably get up to 28,000.”