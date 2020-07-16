Champions Galway to meet Cork in All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Reigning All-Ireland camogie champions Galway and 2018 winners Cork have been pitted against one another in Group 1 of the redrawn 2020 All-Ireland Championship.

The two counties met in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, with Galway scoring a narrow one-point win to end Cork’s three-in-a-row title bid. Completing Group 1 are Offaly and Wexford.

Beaten finalists in 2017, ‘18, and ‘19, Kilkenny find themselves in Group 2 alongside Limerick, Waterford, and last year’s intermediate winners Westmeath. Kilkenny have a new manager at the helm in Brian Dowling following Ann Downey's decision to step down after last year's final defeat.

The original two-group format for the senior championship has been replaced by three groups, with Group 3 comprising just three teams.

With Group 1 and Group 2 containing the seeded counties - Galway and Kilkenny, the respective winners of these two groups will advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals. The winner of Group 3, along with the runners-up in the three groups will progress to the quarter-final stage.

No start or finish dates have yet been announced for the 2020 Championship.

In the intermediate grade, the four group winners will progress to the semi-finals. The winner of Group 1 will meet the winner of Group 2, with the top teams from Groups 3 and 4 clashing in the second semi-final.

In the junior championship, the top two from either group will advance to the semi-finals.

Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said it was a "dream" that there was camogie action to look forward to later this year given the uncertainty of recent months.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1: Galway, Cork, Offaly, Wexford; Group 2: Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath; Group 3: Tipperary, Clare, Dublin.

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Group 1: Galway, Dublin, Kildare, Laois; Group 2: Meath, Kerry, Cork; Group 3: Down, Derry, Kilkenny; Group 4: Tipperary, Antrim, Carlow.

All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Group 1:

Clare, Offaly, Wexford;

Group 2:

Armagh, Limerick, Roscommon, Waterford.