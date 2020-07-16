Kieran O’Connor 'a tower of strength' on and off the field

Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy has hailed Kieran O’Connor as “a tower of strength” on and off the field following his death yesterday.

Kennedy also extended his sympathies to O’Connor’s wife Sinead, children Isabelle, Ava and James, parents Pat and Mary, sister Aisling and brothers Patrick and John Paul.

Kennedy said: “He was a tower of strength on the field of play, and showed that same strength of character and courage in dealing with his illness over the past few years. He will be an unimaginable loss to his family.

“Our condolences also to his club, Aghada, his wonderful friends who did so much to support the family throughout Kieran’s illness, and all who mourn his loss.”

O’Connor's club Aghada, together with the Friends of Kieran group set up last year to raise funds for his medical treatment, had confirmed his death.

“It is with the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of one of our greatest clubmen and dearest of friends – Kieran O’Connor. The courage, determination, spirit, and bravery of Kieran as a player was seen at its finest over the last three years as he battled his illness with dignity and respect. Today is one of the saddest occasions our club has ever known.

“There are no words that will capture just what Kieran O’Connor meant to Aghada GAA. We know that Aghada was embedded in Kieran's heart and his club meant so, so much to him also. We are truly proud of him and his achievements in the Aghada and Cork jerseys. We are honoured to be able to call him an Aghada man. To his incredible family we send our heartfelt condolences.”

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“When I say war, I’m not using it in a metaphorical sense. I mean if there was an actual war, in the trenches akin to World War I, life and death stuff, I would pick him to stand beside me. Because you knew what you would get from him; he would fight to the death. He would never leave your side. He would have your back. Kieran would do anything for the group."

O'Connor's old team-mate and fellow defender Eoin Cadogan tweeted: "Extremely sad news that we lose our great friend today Kieran. His fight, strength and drive won’t ever be forgotten. Deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

Extremely sad news that we loose our great friend today Kieran.His fight , strength and drive won’t ever be forgotten.Deepest sympathies to his family and friends. https://t.co/2NdwETXdQV — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) July 15, 2020

Former Meath captain Anthony Moyles also hailed O’Connor on Twitter: “Very sad news about Kieran O’Connor this evening. A warrior on the pitch and true to his code he battled his illness all the way to the end. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends. RIP”

V sad news about Kieran O’Connor this evening. A warrior on the pitch and true to his code he battled his illness all the way to the end. Thoughts & prayers with his family and friends. RIP — Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) July 15, 2020

Mayo’s Conor Mortimer commented: This is desperately sad news to hear. Had plenty of battles with Kieran over the years and by god he was like a tiger marking me. Praying for his family and friends tonight.”

After winning last year’s Grand National on Tiger Roll, Davy Russell dedicated the victory to O’Connor. "There's a guy at home, Kieran O'Connor, from Aghada, and he's going through an enormous battle of his life. Just to let him know we're thinking of him. He played football for Cork and he gave his life to sport. He's a real fan of mine and this one's for Kieran."