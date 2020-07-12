Cork GAA club suspends activities after positive Covid-19 test

Glanworth GAA club has suspended all activities after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released via the Cork County Board, the club confirmed that it was they were following protocols, and that the county’s Competitions Control Committee will assess the situation in the coming days.

“The club has implemented the GAA guidelines on dealing with a positive case, which have been issued to all clubs,” read the press release. “The Competitions Control Committee will meet in due course, following consultation with Croke Park, to consider the implications, if any, for county competitions. Further details will issue if necessary.”

The news comes as three West Cork clubs were cleared to resume activities following a Covid-19 scare. A club in Dublin has been stood down for similar reasons.

Carbery clubs Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy, and St Oliver Plunkett’s were all advised that they can return to training and matches, having followed protocols arising from players coming in contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

As well as Glanworth, North Dublin club Man O’War has shut down activities until further notice after a club member returned a positive test.

In a statement, the Lusk club explained: “This is a precautionary measure while the individual in question awaits the commencement of the contact tracing process and further guidance from the public health authorities.

“Those who might be a potential ‘close contact’ are being contacted by the individual and/or the club executive in advance of the commencement of the contact tracing process. Our primary concern is for the health, well-being and privacy of our club member and we send our support to them for a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Limerick are hoping to stream the majority of their “tie of the round” championship games on Thursday evenings. County secretary Mike O’Riordan has confirmed the board intend retaining their best matches and they will retain their previous fee of €8 per game, the same as it will be to pay for a ticket.

On Friday week, TG4 will broadcast the first-round Club Senior Hurling Championship Section A meeting of Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

However, it is Limerick’s intention to stream the other Section A game — the Patrickswell-Adare derby— the previous night, as well as the other top-billing fixture in round 2 on July 30. The opening Section B fixtures on Saturday, July 25 — Monaleen-South Liberties and Blackrock-Ballybrown — may also be streamed, as neither clash with any televised game.

In Section A, Doon and Ahane face the losers of Patrickswell-Adare and Na Piarsaigh-Kilmallock respectively, before Doon and Ahane take on Round 1 winners in the concluding round. The top team in each of Section A qualify for the semi-finals, with the second-placed sides facing Section B table-toppers in quarter-finals.

Although the exact details of those latter games are yet to be confirmed, O’Riordan said the final-round fixtures on the weekend of August are expected to be played in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

With over €713,000, Limerick returned the third-highest figure for gate receipts in the country last year (over €713,000), and hope that monetising the streaming of games will see them recoup funds as much, especially as there are fewer fixtures.

RTÉ confirmed on Friday that it will commence its live coverage of the club championship with the Cork Premier SHC meeting of Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on August 1 (7.30pm throw-in).

The previous Sunday will see TG4 show Castlehaven-Carbery Rangers in the Cork Premier SFC derby involving Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty (2.30pm). Its programme of live club games begins this Friday with the Wexford SHC clash between Oulart-the-Ballagh and St Martin’s.