Five games to watch on the opening weekends of Cork championship action

Eoghan Cormican picks out five key clashes after the schedule for the Cork county championships was set-out.
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 20:55 PM
Eoghan Cormican
Carbery Rangers John Hayes edges in front of Castlehaven's Jamie Walsh during last year's championship clash. Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Premier SFC, Group B: Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven (July 24-26)

The decision to persist with the format agreed last year means the much anticipated West Cork group of death (which also features Ilen Rovers and Newcestown) will, thankfully, come to pass. These two West Cork giants met in Round 2 of last year’s championship, Rosscarbery coming out on top, but only after extra-time. Expect this to be similarly close.

Premier SFC, Group A: Ballincollig v St Finbarr’s (July 24-26)

The Barr’s will be fancying another extended run through the championship, but Paul O’Keeffe’s side must begin their campaign with this difficult assignment against the ever-capable Ballincollig.

Premier SHC, Group A: Midleton v Sars (July 31-August 3)

Neither would have been pleased with their 2019 championship campaign. Both will be looking to reassert themselves this summer — and what better way to do so than felling a fellow heavyweight in Round 1.

Premier SHC, Group C: Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s (July 31-Aug 3)

The two best club hurling teams in Cork last year, both coming unstuck against the might of Imokilly at the county semi-final and final stage respectively. The fortunate couple of hundred who manage to get through the turnstile for this city derby will be hoping for a repeat of the most recent championship encounter between the pair, their 2017 Round 2 epic ending in a 1-22 to 4-11 win for the Glen.

Senior A HC, Group C: Fr O’Neill’s v Kilworth (July 31-August 3)

A repeat of last year’s county premier intermediate final, which Fr O’Neill’s won by 3-23 to 1-20. It should go without saying then that Kilworth will look to exact revenge when the new-look Senior A grade throws in.

