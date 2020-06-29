All-Ireland minor champions Cork to face Kerry in winner-takes-all Munster semi-final

Reigning All-Ireland champions Cork will meet defending provincial champions Kerry in the Munster minor football semi-final.
With the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship reverting to a straight knockout format on account of the truncated inter-county season, new draws are required in each of the provinces, all four of whom typically run their minor competitions on a round-robin basis.
In this evening’s Munster draw, Cork and Kerry have been pitted against one another at the semi-final stage. And no more than the senior semi-final clash between the counties, this too will be a winner-takes-all fixture.
In the Munster Minor Hurling Championship, Donal Óg Cusack’s Cork meet last year’s beaten provincial finalists, Clare, at the quarter-final stage. The winners of this game progress to face Limerick in the semis.
In the other quarter-final, Tipperary take on Kerry. This is the first time since 2014 that a Kerry minor team has competed in the Munster minor hurling championship.
Dates for these fixtures have not yet been confirmed.
Electric Ireland Munster MFC Quarter-final 1: Clare v Tipperary; Quarter-final 2: Limerick v Waterford
Semi-final 1: Kerry v Cork; Semi-final 2: Clare/Tipperary v Limerick/Waterford
Electric Ireland Munster MHC Quarter-final 1: Kerry v Tipperary; Quarter-final 2; Cork v Clare
Semi-final 1: Waterford v Kerry/Tipperary; Semi-final 2: Limerick v Cork/Clare