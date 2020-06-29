All-Ireland minor champions Cork to face Kerry in winner-takes-all Munster semi-final

Cork's Hugh Murphy, Jack Cahalane, Patrick Campbell, and Ryan O'Donovan tackle Sean O'Brien of Kerry during last year's Munster Minor Football Championship final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, which was won by Kerry. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Reigning All-Ireland champions Cork will meet defending provincial champions Kerry in the Munster minor football semi-final.

With the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship reverting to a straight knockout format on account of the truncated inter-county season, new draws are required in each of the provinces, all four of whom typically run their minor competitions on a round-robin basis.

In this evening’s Munster draw, Cork and Kerry have been pitted against one another at the semi-final stage. And no more than the senior semi-final clash between the counties, this too will be a winner-takes-all fixture.

In the Munster Minor Hurling Championship, Donal Óg Cusack’s Cork meet last year’s beaten provincial finalists, Clare, at the quarter-final stage. The winners of this game progress to face Limerick in the semis.

In the other quarter-final, Tipperary take on Kerry. This is the first time since 2014 that a Kerry minor team has competed in the Munster minor hurling championship.

Dates for these fixtures have not yet been confirmed.

Electric Ireland Munster MFC Quarter-final 1: Clare v Tipperary; Quarter-final 2: Limerick v Waterford

Semi-final 1: Kerry v Cork; Semi-final 2: Clare/Tipperary v Limerick/Waterford

Electric Ireland Munster MHC Quarter-final 1: Kerry v Tipperary; Quarter-final 2; Cork v Clare

Semi-final 1: Waterford v Kerry/Tipperary; Semi-final 2: Limerick v Cork/Clare