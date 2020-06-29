Classic Cork GAA action: Relive the 1997 county final replay between Beara and Castlehaven

As clubs embark on their preparations for a return to action in July, the Irish Examiner this week begins rebroadcasting some classic games from the archives of the Cork county championships.
Classic Cork GAA action: Relive the 1997 county final replay between Beara and Castlehaven
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 19:38 PM
Sports Desk Staff
The Beara and Castlehaven teams for the 1997 Cork SFC final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
The Beara and Castlehaven teams for the 1997 Cork SFC final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

As clubs embark on their preparations for a return to action in July, the Irish Examiner this week begins rebroadcasting some classic games from the archives of the Cork county championships.

Tonight, at 7.30pm, you can relive the 1997 Cork SFC final replay between Beara and Castlehaven when, despite heavy underfoot conditions, the action did not disappoint.

The stream is available on the Examiner Sport Facebook page, and will appear here after it goes live.

On Wednesday, we'll air the 1994 West Cork JAHC final featuring Argideen Rangers and Barryroe.

And, on Friday, we'll revisit the 2014 Cork PIHC final between Ballyhea and Newcestown at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

All games will go live at 7.30pm on the Examiner Sport Facebook page, as well as on Cork GAA's Facebook page.

More in this section

Ken McGrath 31/8/2017 Ken McGrath: 'It was an unbelievably hard time for Justin. It wasn’t a good thing to do'
Galway v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Final Galway hurling chief wants GAA to change policy on RTÉ and TG4 games
website-dalo-kenmc.jpg Dalo's Hurling Show: Ken McGrath on what-ifs, regrets, bouncing back and finding a good place
gaaplace: páirc uí chaoimhevent: cork county championshipsevent: 1997 cork sfcevent: 1994 west cork jahc finalevent: 2014 cork pihc finalorganisation: bearaorganisation: argideen rangersorganisation: barryroeorganisation: ballyheaorganisation: newcestownorganisation: cork gaa

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices