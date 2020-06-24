Patrickswell meet Adare and Doon in Limerick SHC

LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Champions Patrickswell were grouped with Adare and Doon in tonight’s draw for the Limerick SHC.

The holders are in Group 1 of Section A, with the top team proceeding directly to the county semi-final, with the second team qualifying for the county quarter-finals.

Na Piarsaigh — three in a row winners between 2016 and 2018 — are in Group 2 alongside Kilmallock and Ahane.

Section B, Group 1 is made up of Monaleen, South Liberties, Murroe-Boher, while Section B, Group 2 comprises Blackrock, Ballybrown, Garryspillane.

The top team in each group in Section B also qualifies for the quarter-finals.

The Limerick County Senior Football Championship will consist of four groups of three. Holders Newcastlewest are in Group 1 with Dromcollogher/Broadford and Ballysteen.

Last year’s beaten finalists Oola were grouped with Galtee Gaels and Ballylanders in Group 4.

Adare join Na Piarsaigh and Fr Caseys in Group 2, while Group 3 is made up of St Kierans, Galbally and Monaleen.