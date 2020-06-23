National Camogie League cancelled for 2020

The Association has also announced that there will be no automatic promotion or relegation in any of this year's All-Ireland championships.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 20:43 PM
Eoghan Cormican
Galway won the 2019 Camogie League Division 1. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie
Galway won the 2019 Camogie League Division 1. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

The 2020 National Camogie League has been cancelled.

The Camogie Association has this evening confirmed that this year’s League, which had three rounds still to run when the country went into lockdown in mid-March, will not be completed when inter-county activity resumes on October 17.

The Association has also announced that there will be no automatic promotion or relegation in any of this year's All-Ireland championships. Such a decision is unlikely to be well received by counties in the junior and intermediate grades, the respective winners of which will not move up a tier in 2021.

The exact format of the All-Ireland Senior Championship has still to be finalised. What is known is that the two groups initially drawn up for 2020 will be scrapped and the 11 participating counties will be spread across a greater number of groups, presumably three or four.

The 2020 Tesco All-Ireland Minor championships, which began in February, have now been cancelled. Minor competitions will take place, however, on a provincial basis later this year.

The 2020 All-Ireland U16 championships will take place between October and December. The exact format and dates of these competitions will be finalised in the coming weeks.

The 2020/2021 AIB All-Ireland club championships will proceed as normal, but with a revised calendar that will run into 2021.

