Conor McKenna tests negative for coronavirus

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has tested negative for Covid-19, three days after returning a positive test for the virus.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 17:10 PM
Eoghan Cormican

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has tested negative for Covid-19, three days after returning a positive test for the virus.

The Essendon AFL player has been cleared of Covid-19 following his latest test, with the possibility now emerging that his first two tests may have been false positives.

Following McKenna’s positive readings for Covid-19 at the beginning of last weekend, Essendon’s Sunday fixture against Melbourne was postponed.

"Essendon Football Club can confirm Conor McKenna has returned a negative result to his COVID-19 swab test on Tuesday, June 23,” read an Essendon statement released today.

"It has also been re-confirmed that the two swab tests taken on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 were both positive results.

"The club will work with relevant medical experts over the coming days to further understand these results."

Former AFL player and Westmeath native Ray Connellan has described the whole ordeal as a “shambles”. Taking to Twitter, Connellan was adamant that McKenna’s name should not have been released following the positive result.

