32% of female GAA players against 2020 return over coronavirus concerns

The Camogie Association has yet to unveil their revised championship plans.

One-third of female inter-county players are unlikely to return to action in 2020 because of Covid-19 concerns, according to a Women’s GPA survey.

Of the 869 inter-county players surveyed, 32% said it was likely that they would not return inside the whitewash across the remainder of the year over concerns around "personal safety" and "the health of others".

Over half, 53%, said they were either living or in close contact with someone who was considered high risk, while 55% said their biggest worry in returning to action was the health of others close to them.

Camogie and ladies football county championships will throw-in from next month, with inter-county competitions taking centre stage from mid-October.

The LGFA last week announced their All-Ireland senior championship would be split into four groups of three, with the top team in each group advancing to the All-Ireland semi-finals. As of now, there are to be no provincial championships in 2020. These competitions, however, could be scheduled in mid-October and serve as warm-up games before the All-Ireland series gets underway.

Just over half the players surveyed want the 2020 National Camogie League completed, but with the proviso that there be no relegation or promotion. This year’s Ladies football National league was declared null and void at the beginning of lockdown.

78% would like a backdoor/multi-game championship format for the truncated 2020 season, with 62% in favour of inter-county competitions being completed in 2020.

A similar number, 67%, stated they would be willing to train with their county panel prior to the start date - September 14 - for collective inter-county training.

Two-thirds of players are concerned as to the consequences of the club/county overlap in September and October, while 59% believe this overlap from September 14 to October 11 does not allow sufficient time to prepare for the resumption of inter-county games activity.