NBA star Russell Westbrook part of Leeds ownership group

Westbrook, according to Forbes the 14th highest-paid athlete in the world, said he had invested in the Yorkshire club at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico.
NBA star Russell Westbrook part of Leeds ownership group

Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook has become a minority shareholder in Leeds (PA)

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 08:32
PA

Basketball star Russell Westbrook has revealed he is a part of the consortium led by 49ers Enterprises which is poised to take full ownership of Leeds.

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Westbrook, who won the NBA’s most valuable player award in 2017, has followed American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in becoming a minor stakeholder in Leeds.

Westbrook, according to Forbes the 14th highest-paid athlete in the world, said he had invested in the Yorkshire club at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico.

The 34-year-old said: “I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal, who already have ownership, the 49ers.

“So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different.”

Westbrook, who signed with the Clippers from the Los Angeles Lakers in February, is a nine-time NBA All-Star.

Westbrook, right, is the 14th highest-paid athlete in the world according to Forbes (Dave Thompson/PA)

Three-time major winner Spieth has confirmed he and Thomas had become minority stakeholders in Leeds earlier this week, but fellow golfer Rickie Fowler pulled out of a deal when the club were relegated from the Premier League in May.

Leeds’ joint-owners 49ers Enterprises, the financial arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, have bought former chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s majority 56 per cent shareholding.

The English Football League is currently carrying out its owners and directors test before it sanctions the 49ers’ full takeover.

More in this section

Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) funding Ian Mallon: Revenues of €4m but GAAGO controversy set to rumble on
Donegal v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Ian Mallon: Does RTÉ's outlay on sports rights reflect free-spending culture? 
Watch: UCC officially open 'world-class' gym for elite athletes and teams Watch: UCC officially open 'world-class' gym for elite athletes and teams
LeedsPlace: UK
Golfers Justin Thomas, left, and Jordan Spieth have taken a minority stake in Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

It’s done – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas take minority stake in Leeds

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd