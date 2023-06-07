EY and Hockey Ireland announce three year sponsorship deal

EY Ireland and Hockey Ireland have agreed a new three-year partnership of National Hockey teams at underage and senior levels.
EY and Hockey Ireland announce three year sponsorship deal

NEW DEAL:EY Ireland and Hockey Ireland have agreed a new three-year partnership of National Hockey teams at underage and senior levels. Pic: Hockey Ireland

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 07:12
Fiona Halligan

Ernst and Young Ireland and Hockey Ireland have agreed a new three-year partnership that will see the accountancy firm become the main sponsor of Ireland's male and female national teams at underage and senior level.

The game has grow in public appeal on the back of the Irish men's and women's senior international sides recent good run of from on the international stage.

Hockey Ireland governs the 32 counties in Ireland and was established in 2000 following a merger of the two pre-existing Unions which governed the men's and women's hockey separately. 

Said Hockey Ireland HP director Lisa Jacob: "We've seen the benefit of our strong partnership with EY for a number of years across our All-Ireland domestic league, not least for the 2022/23 season, with new initiatives introduced and competitive levels within the EY Hockey League higher than ever.

"The extension of the partnership to now include all eight of our international squads, including our Senior Women’s and Senior Men’s teams as they look to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024, will bring significant impact. 

"Having one sponsor that goes right through the system adds huge value, allowing us to have an impact over a number of years in a strategic but also a very tangible way. This commitment gives us capacity we haven’t had before, and brings EY with us on the journey to Paris and beyond.”

Added EY's Frank O'Keeffe: “The EY Hockey League continues to be a source of great pride for all of us at EY Ireland and today we are strengthening our partnership with Hockey Ireland as we support the game from grassroots through to international level. 

"In EY we are delighted to have this fantastic opportunity to continue to support the many incredibly talented players and coaches as well as the ever-growing number of wonderful hockey fans throughout this island."

More in this section

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Illegal streaming gang jailed for selling cut-price Premier League subscriptions
Public Accounts Committee to meet about racing's rights war Public Accounts Committee to meet about racing's rights war
OLY-JORDAN-MAGIC Michael Jordan Olympic jersey fetches over $3 million at auction
<p>Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates with the FA Cup, the second leg of the revered treble</p>

Manchester City named world's most valuable football club brand

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd