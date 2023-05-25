Michael Jordan Olympic jersey fetches over $3 million at auction

The auction was run by Goldin, an online collectibles marketplace.
DREAM TEAM JERSEY: Basketball stars Michael Jordan (L) and Earvin "Magic" Johnson clown for the media 25 July during a press conference for the U.S. Olympic "Dream Team." Pic: Karl MATHIS / AFP

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 16:29
Reuters

A jersey worn by basketball star Michael Jordan while representing the United States during the 1992 Summer Olympics was sold at auction for $3.03 million on Thursday.

The U.S. basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team", brought together some of the best players of all time, including Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, when NBA players were first allowed to compete at the Olympics. The U.S. easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

The particular jersey worn by Jordan in the semi-final round against Lithuania was included in an auction featuring signed jerseys from all 12 members of the team.

Another jersey worn by Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold at an auction in September for over $10 million, setting a new record as the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

