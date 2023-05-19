Waterford FC owner Pilley found guilty of fraud

Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley has been found guilty of fraud charges.

Pilley - who is the owner of the League of Ireland side as well as English outfit Fleetwood Town - has been on trial at Preston Crown Court since last October.

According to English publication, The Lancashire Post, 52-year-old Pilley has been "found guilty of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property".

A guilty verdict was delivered at the court earlier on Friday, with the jury reaching a unanimous decision and Pilley has since been remanded in custody to await sentencing.

It is understood from the court proceedings that Pilley - who took control of Waterford FC in August of last year - is likely to face a prison sentence.

Fleetwood Town swiftly released a statement on the matter, which read: "Fleetwood Town Football Club acknowledges the verdict in the court case involving club Chairman, Andy Pilley.

"The Chairman would like to reassure supporters the club will continue to operate as normal. Today’s verdicts will not affect the running or future of Fleetwood Town Football Club.

"The club is already in talks with the EFL regarding the next steps and will be making no further comment at this time."