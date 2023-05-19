Waterford FC owner Pilley found guilty of fraud

Andy Pilley - owner of Fleetwood Town and Waterford FC - has been found guilty of fraud charges.
Waterford FC owner Pilley found guilty of fraud

Andy Pilley at the RSC. Pic: Sam Fielding / SLF Studios

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 18:10
Cian Locke

Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley has been found guilty of fraud charges.

Pilley - who is the owner of the League of Ireland side as well as English outfit Fleetwood Town - has been on trial at Preston Crown Court since last October.

According to English publication, The Lancashire Post, 52-year-old Pilley has been "found guilty of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property".

A guilty verdict was delivered at the court earlier on Friday, with the jury reaching a unanimous decision and Pilley has since been remanded in custody to await sentencing.

It is understood from the court proceedings that Pilley - who took control of Waterford FC in August of last year - is likely to face a prison sentence.

Fleetwood Town swiftly released a statement on the matter, which read: "Fleetwood Town Football Club acknowledges the verdict in the court case involving club Chairman, Andy Pilley.

"The Chairman would like to reassure supporters the club will continue to operate as normal. Today’s verdicts will not affect the running or future of Fleetwood Town Football Club.

"The club is already in talks with the EFL regarding the next steps and will be making no further comment at this time."

More in this section

Celebrity Chefs Light Up The Strip At Vegas Uncork'd By Bon Appetit's Grand Tasting At Caesars Palace Oakland A’s ask for $400m in public money as move to Las Vegas nears
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final S Ian Mallon: GAAGO could earn €10m for GAA and RTÉ this year
A view of FAI HQ in Abbotstown 23/3/2019 S Ian Mallon: FAI seeks fresh government bailout for three more years
Waterford FC owner Pilley found guilty of fraud

S Ian Mallon: Glanmire football site ruled unfit for purpose weeks after 2016 launch

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd